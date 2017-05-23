Kobe Bryant's kept himself plenty busy in retirement, expanding his portfolio by focusing his efforts on the arts.

His company Kobe Inc. has been busy producing an array of content, including his first short film that launched at the Tribeca Film Festival. Kobe's not only been busy breaking down film with Isaiah Thomas, but with ESPN as well.

Bryant's spent some extensive time working with ESPN to create a series called "Canvas," which features Kobe analyzing and breaking down game film about a variety of topics during the playoffs. In his latest episode he gave a thorough breakdown of how the Warriors' dominate.

The focus was on the Warriors' offense, which is a whirring machine that systematically breaks opponents down. This segment, titled "The Golden Democracy", gave some interesting insight on how the Warriors' offense overwhelms other teams.

"The way Golden State plays is rare. The players go into attack mode when they are off the ball, not on the ball. They don't force you to defend 1v1, they force you to defend 3v3. They force you to cover split actions, rip actions, handoff actions, curl actions, slice actions, just to name a few," Bryant said.

It's no secret that the Warriors run teams ragged with their motion on offense. They set screen after screen, wearing defenders down while picking them apart one bucket at a time. Kobe takes it a step further, though, and explains why it's effective beyond X's and O's.

"Playing this style takes advantage of the basic human challenge of communication. Can you have the presence of mind of who was setting the screen? Have the presence of mind to know who was coming off the screen? Have the presence of mind to communicate the proper strategy to your teammate involved in the screen?

And have the presence of mind to communicate crystal clearly while 20,000 fans scream at the top of their lungs? And do it in a split second?," Kobe explains.

That definitely paints a clear picture of how the Warriors' execution actually affects their opponents. Communication is certainly key, and Golden State forces opponents into mistakes by exploiting them in a systematic way.

"These mistakes are built on lack of communication. Lack of communication creates division. Division breaks teams apart. A team apart can't play as one. If you can't play as one, your season is done. Long live the Golden Democracy," Kobe concludes.

The Golden Democracy went 12-0 through the Western Conference and is headed to its third NBA Finals in a row. Perhaps Kobe's onto something here.