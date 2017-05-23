GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Jinder Mahal.

The unintended consequence of Jinder Mahal's title win

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Jinder Mahal defeating Randy Orton at the SmackDown-exclusive Backlash pay-per-view to become the new WWE Champion has to be one of the biggest upsets in recent years. The odds weren’t astronomical, but most people expected Orton to retain his title.

There was already a ton of surprise at the fact that The Maharaja was crowned the number one contender in the first place. Following that, not many would have ever assumed that the company would follow through with putting the title on a relatively new face as opposed to The Legend Killer.

The hard work he put in to improve his look caught the company’s attention and Mahal was brought back to add numbers to the roster due to the brand split and it now seems to have paid off in a huge way.

Article continues below

One glaring problem could lie in wait for the company as it tries to figure out what to do with the newest champion following Backlash. Dave Meltzer recently said that ticket sales were not exactly booming after the main event was announced for Sunday’s pay per view.

In fact, Allstate Arena seats arond 18,000 people and there are reports that claim attendance was closer to 10,00 for the evening. Those 8,000 seats are nothing to sneeze at and the promotion will have to decide how to address it as this storyline develops over the next month.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

It is no secret that SmackDown Live’s ratings have taken a bit of a hit ever since the Superstar Shakeup happened. Long established blue brand names moved from the show and there hasn’t been a key performer to step into that void yet.

WWE creative might be hoping that Jinder can be the one to balance the scales a bit when it comes to their offerings on the SmackDown television side of things. Coming up with those extra eyes is going to be very hard for officials to figure out.

Also to consider the well-documented fact that WWE’s big expansion into India played a key role in Mahal receiving this push, considering the market is absolutely massive over there so you can’t blame them for taking advantage of that.

Now the question must be raised, how long do they plan on keeping the championship title on him? As well as deciding which outcome will win out in the contest between pleasing developing markets versus keeping television viewers happy week in and week out.

The third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Vince McMahon
WWE Smackdown
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again