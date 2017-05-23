Football has been coming together in the aftermath of the attack on the Manchester Arena.

The BBC report that 22 people died and 59 were injured - several of them children - when a bomb went off in the concourse after a concert by American singer Ariana Grande.

As always at times like this, the atrocity has brought to the fore the worst of humanity, but also the very best.

There have been plenty of heartwarming stories of Mancunians helping each other, offering free taxis, and inviting people in need into their homes.

Both the Manchester clubs issued statements offering solidarity with the victims and their families.

Jose Mourinho cancelled his press conference ahead of the Europa League final, but issued the following statement, quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

“We are all very sad about the tragic events last night, we cannot take out of our minds and our hearts the victims and their families.

“We have a job to do and we will fly to Sweden to do that job. It is a pity we cannot fly with the happiness that we always have before a big game.

“I know, even during my short time here, that the people of Manchester will pull together as one.”

Toure's great gesture

On Tuesday morning, fans of both City and United took to Twitter with the hashtag #ACityUnited as an act of coming together.

Yaya Toure was one of a number of players to express his sympathy via the social media platform, posting:

It seems Toure has also taken things up a notch.

Sky Sports are now reporting that the Ivorian has been so moved by the tragedy that he and his agent Dimitri Seluk will be donating £50,000 each to help the victims.

Seluk told the same source:

"The news an eight-year-old girl went to see her favourite singer and didn't return home is too much to bear.

"Yaya and I want to help. We talked this morning about what happened and he asked me what he thought we could do.

"We have agreed to donate £50,000 each to help the victims of this terrible crime. It doesn't matter whether the victims are from Manchester or not.

"Those of us lucky enough to work every day in football can do so because of the generosity of fans across the world."

What a fantastic gesture. Members of City boss Pep Guardiola's family were in attendance at the concert, but were unharmed.

