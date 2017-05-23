Official online NBA destination in the UK

'Rumblings' that Chris Paul is considering this NBA team, according to report

Chris Paul is set to be one of the most coveted free agents this summer, second perhaps only to his LA Clippers teammate Blake Griffin.

That's debatable, especially depending on what kind of team they land on. The impact of Griffin on a fringe playoff team may not be the same that Paul could make on a contender. One contender, in particular it seems, has caught the attention of Paul heading into an important summer.

It's worth noting that Paul is on the downswing of his prime at 31 years of age and plenty of mileage over his 12-year career. If he leaves the Clippers, there's no question it will be with the intention of capturing an NBA title before his career concludes. 

The San Antonio Spurs may be reeling after getting swept out of the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, but what if they reload with Paul as their leading point guard next season? That's not out of question, according Zach Lowe of ESPN. He had this to say in his most recent Lowe Post podcast.

"I know there's been a lot of rumblings about Chris Paul [and the Spurs] and I think that's real. I think there's mutual interest there, I don't know how real it is given the Clippers can offer a gigantic amount of money and are also a really good team," Lowe said

It's an interesting thought, and Lowe stating that he's heard rumblings adds some actual fuel to the fire. The Spurs are in a tough spot, potentially looking at the next step away from an era featuring Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker.

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Five

Ginobili may have played in his final game Monday night, Parker suffered a ruptured quadriceps tendon that could sideline him for well over six months and Duncan is already a ghost in the past after retiring. Their own "Big Three" is fading away quickly.

The Spurs would have to navigate their way to significant salary space, but if San Antonio has a chance at landing a player of Paul's caliber to partner with Kawhi Leonard and LaMarcus Aldridge, they'd be even deadlier.

For now it's all talk, and rumors are going to be flying once NBA Free Agency officially begins on July 1. Paul has a big decision to make for his future, potentially looking at his final major contract. CP3 taking his talents to San Antonio would definitely give the NBA something to talk about, though. 

