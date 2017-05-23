GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Leroy Sane.

Leroy Sane has a huge tattoo on his back and it’s pretty bizarre

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Although it’s been an underwhelming season for Manchester City and their head coach Pep Guardiola, Leroy Sane has still managed to make a big impact in his debut Premier League campaign.

The exciting 21-year-old winger, who joined City in a £37 million move from Schalke last summer, scored five goals and provided seven assists in 26 league appearances this term.

He was also named as this season’s best Young Player in the Premier League, ahead of Tottenham’s Dele Alli, by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

Article continues below

The former Manchester United captain believes Sane has the potential to become one of the league’s best players.

“I think Sane for me – there’s a few things that I’ve seen in him the last couple of times,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, per Squawka, back in December. “I think the first time I saw him was the Manchester derby and I wasn’t sure – he looked a bit timid. I still think there is a bit of timidness to him but he’s so young.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

“He’s shown glimpses in the Chelsea game and the game yesterday (against Arsenal) that make me think he could be pretty special.

“You always think of it as ‘would I like to play against him?’ He’s got electric pace. He looks like he could – once he gets the belief and confidence and settles into the league with maturity – he could be devastating.”

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-LEICESTER

Sane's tattoo is... bizarre

Sane finished the season by providing one assist (for Sergio Aguero) in City’s emphatic 5-0 win over Watford on Sunday afternoon.

He played 62 minutes before being subbed off for Jesus Navas - and football fans on Twitter noticed something about the Germany international they’d never spotted before.

Watford v Manchester City - Premier League

Sane has a massive tattoo on his back of… himself!

But that’s not all.

The tattoo is of Sane himself celebrating a goal he scored in a Champions League clash against AS Monaco earlier this season.

Bit strange, no?

Twitter thinks so...

After all, although Sane scored in both legs, City were knocked out of the tournament by their French opponents.

FBL-EUR-C1-MONACO-MAN CITY

That’s on your back forever now, Leroy.

Given his immense talent, we’re sure he’ll enjoy many better days in football and score more important goals in the future.

Then again, as long as he’s happy with it, that’s all that matters. Right?

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Sergio Aguero
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football
Vincent Kompany
Joe Hart

Trending Stories

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Liverpool set aside jaw-dropping funds for 5 record-breaking deals [The Telegraph]

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again