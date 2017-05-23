Although it’s been an underwhelming season for Manchester City and their head coach Pep Guardiola, Leroy Sane has still managed to make a big impact in his debut Premier League campaign.

The exciting 21-year-old winger, who joined City in a £37 million move from Schalke last summer, scored five goals and provided seven assists in 26 league appearances this term.

He was also named as this season’s best Young Player in the Premier League, ahead of Tottenham’s Dele Alli, by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville.

The former Manchester United captain believes Sane has the potential to become one of the league’s best players.

“I think Sane for me – there’s a few things that I’ve seen in him the last couple of times,” Neville said on Monday Night Football, per Squawka, back in December. “I think the first time I saw him was the Manchester derby and I wasn’t sure – he looked a bit timid. I still think there is a bit of timidness to him but he’s so young.

“He’s shown glimpses in the Chelsea game and the game yesterday (against Arsenal) that make me think he could be pretty special.

“You always think of it as ‘would I like to play against him?’ He’s got electric pace. He looks like he could – once he gets the belief and confidence and settles into the league with maturity – he could be devastating.”

Sane's tattoo is... bizarre

Sane finished the season by providing one assist (for Sergio Aguero) in City’s emphatic 5-0 win over Watford on Sunday afternoon.

He played 62 minutes before being subbed off for Jesus Navas - and football fans on Twitter noticed something about the Germany international they’d never spotted before.

Sane has a massive tattoo on his back of… himself!

But that’s not all.

The tattoo is of Sane himself celebrating a goal he scored in a Champions League clash against AS Monaco earlier this season.

Bit strange, no?

Twitter thinks so...

After all, although Sane scored in both legs, City were knocked out of the tournament by their French opponents.

That’s on your back forever now, Leroy.

Given his immense talent, we’re sure he’ll enjoy many better days in football and score more important goals in the future.

Then again, as long as he’s happy with it, that’s all that matters. Right?

