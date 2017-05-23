Finn Balor’s appearance at Monday Night RAW this week comes ahead of Extreme Rules, which is less than two weeks away and he will be in the running for a shot at Bock Lesnar’s WWE Universal title during that pay-per-view event.

No one has seen Lesnar on WWE programming since the week after WrestleMania and that is unlikely to change within the next month. In an effort to determine who will be the number one contender for his title, Kurt Angle established a Fatal Five-Way to remedy that situation.

On Monday, before Balor’s match with former associate Karl Anderson, he had something to say, but was interrupted by Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate’s manager went on to heap praise on the former Universal Champion and tell the audience just how highly he thought of him.

The Demon King seemed amused, but told the manager to deliver a message to his client, he was going to defeat Lesnar if given the opportunity. This whole exchange effectively heaped more hyper on an already tantalizing match just two weeks from now.

NoDQ is reporting that the in-ring segment between Heyman and Balor was bait for the fans to believe that The Demon King will have a path to win the match at Extreme Rules. This seed was planted in the hopes that fans will remember Balor’s words in that moment.

There will be a quick upswing in The Beast Incarnate’s appearances and there is a good chance that he will face the former champ sometime this summer. WWE officials are thrilled to have this development in their back pocket, ready to use at any time when the moment arises.

Balor has come a long way since sustaining that concussion against current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal earlier this year. Now, it looks like he will probably be the favourite headed into the next pay-per-view and fans will likely be behind him when the time comes.

Thankfully for both the company and Balor, he was able to return and continue appearing on a regular basis. He had a major injury last year that kept him off of televised matches until the RAW that followed WrestleMania in Orlando.

His run of popularity within the WWE Universe has been swift and fans have been really receptive to him since his arrival was announced by the company. When he was finally called-up to the main roster from NXT, the organisation had to know of his amazing potential.

The Demon King is cashing in on it right now.

