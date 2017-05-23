Roman Reigns is the most controversial WWE superstars in the business right now, and his heat with audiences on the road has been palpable for a long time. Things only intensified after he defeated The Undertaker to end his career at WrestleMania 33.

That decision was absolutely rooted in the company’s utmost belief that he will one day be unimaginably over with crowds despite contempt for him seemingly growing by the day. When the card was announced, many on the internet voiced their frustration with the booking.

In spite of all of that, he remains a huge star and there is no question that he still garners a reaction from all types of fans. His merchandise sales are also out of this world, so it would be difficult to see the WWE stop their push anytime soon.

Losing to Braun Strowman at Payback was a legitimate surprise as The Big Dog usually emerges victorious in those spots, but the creative team likes what it has seen from The Monster Among Men in his run since WrestleMania.

Reigns would not be down for long, as he emerged from backstage after suffering those injuries to beat the living daylights out of the giant and send him home to where he is now recuperating after elbow surgery needed after shattering the joint in question.

With The Monster Among Men so clearly over with the fanbase and Brock Lesnar still looming in the distance, writers have an open road to steer these storylines in any way that they see fit heading into the Summer season where SummerSlam awaits.

Just this week, after the televisions went off the air, the RAW crowd was treated to a large scale moment with The Big Dog according to WrestlingInc. Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt were fighting amongst themselves when they turned their attention towards Seth Rollins.

The Architect was getting the worst of it when, Reigns emerged to help him by delivering two Superman punches and then speared The Eater of Worlds into another dimension. Then, the superstar stood in the ring with his former tag team partner while his music played.

Reportedly, the crowd was still a bit hostile towards him, so maybe the creative team will have some more time to work out the kinks. Hopefully, they can unlock his character’s true potential soon.

