The RAW women's division has well and truly been taken over by Alexa Bliss since her arrival on the show during the Superstar shake up.

She is currently feuding with the former champion Bayley and they are set to clash over the title once again at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks.

Plans for the Boss

It wasn't long ago however when the division was being dominated by Charlotte and Sasha Banks - whose rivalry almost defined women's wrestling in 2016.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who should team with Sasha Banks? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Since WrestleMania however, Charlotte has been traded to Smackdown and Banks has fallen out of the main event picture.

In recent weeks, she has been involved in a feud with Alicia Fox and her partner Noam Dar of the Cruiserweights division.

Article continues below

Dar and Banks came to blows on Monday night leading to fans speculating that the three will be seeing more of each other in the coming weeks.

A report on Tuesday however has not only confirmed that, but also speculated that Banks will be getting a partner of her own.

Wrestling Observer Radio has claimed that Banks will paired with a male partner who will help her take on the duo of Fox and Dar.

The likely candidate to team with Banks is Cedric Alexander - a superstar returning from injury on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live and who has history with Fox and Dar already.

If the rumours are to be believed, it will be the second big inter gender feud in WWE this year following the WrestleMania rivalry that saw John Cena team with Nikki Bella against the Miz and Maryse.

It certainly isn't the main event position that Banks will have wanted but it is keeping her on RAW and could likely give her a match at Extreme Rules.

Other reports on Tuesday however claimed that for the women of WWE, Smackdown may in fact be the place to be in the coming month.

History made on Tuesdays

Rumours began circling on Tuesday that Smackdown will be introducing the first ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the event of the same name in June.

The first ever Money in the Bank briefcase within the women's division would be a monumental addition and would bring with it an air of mystery.

It would create a huge opportunity for the women of Smackdown and one that will surely make the women of RAW envious.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms