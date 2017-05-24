GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Banks set to find her an ally?.

Sasha Banks set for mixed gender feud on RAW

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The RAW women's division has well and truly been taken over by Alexa Bliss since her arrival on the show during the Superstar shake up.

She is currently feuding with the former champion Bayley and they are set to clash over the title once again at Extreme Rules in less than two weeks.

Plans for the Boss

It wasn't long ago however when the division was being dominated by Charlotte and Sasha Banks - whose rivalry almost defined women's wrestling in 2016.

JOIN THE DEBATE

Who should team with Sasha Banks? Join the debate by becoming a GMS writer HERE: http://gms.to/haveyoursay1

Article continues below

Since WrestleMania however, Charlotte has been traded to Smackdown and Banks has fallen out of the main event picture.

In recent weeks, she has been involved in a feud with Alicia Fox and her partner Noam Dar of the Cruiserweights division.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Gerard Pique has reacted to Real Madrid players’ insulting chant about him

Gerard Pique has reacted to Real Madrid players’ insulting chant about him

Dar and Banks came to blows on Monday night leading to fans speculating that the three will be seeing more of each other in the coming weeks.

A report on Tuesday however has not only confirmed that, but also speculated that Banks will be getting a partner of her own.

Wrestling Observer Radio has claimed that Banks will paired with a male partner who will help her take on the duo of Fox and Dar.

The likely candidate to team with Banks is Cedric Alexander - a superstar returning from injury on Tuesday's episode of 205 Live and who has history with Fox and Dar already.

If the rumours are to be believed, it will be the second big inter gender feud in WWE this year following the WrestleMania rivalry that saw John Cena team with Nikki Bella against the Miz and Maryse.

It certainly isn't the main event position that Banks will have wanted but it is keeping her on RAW and could likely give her a match at Extreme Rules.

Other reports on Tuesday however claimed that for the women of WWE, Smackdown may in fact be the place to be in the coming month.

History made on Tuesdays

Rumours began circling on Tuesday that Smackdown will be introducing the first ever women's Money in the Bank ladder match at the event of the same name in June.

The first ever Money in the Bank briefcase within the women's division would be a monumental addition and would bring with it an air of mystery.

It would create a huge opportunity for the women of Smackdown and one that will surely make the women of RAW envious.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
John Cena
WWE
Sasha Banks

Trending Stories

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

Braun Strowman shows off his gruesome post-surgery scars

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

How long Jinder Mahal could remain as WWE Champion on SmackDown

Gerard Pique has reacted to Real Madrid players’ insulting chant about him

Gerard Pique has reacted to Real Madrid players’ insulting chant about him

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Madden 18 drops first teaser trailer - fans go crazy for one huge feature

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

Atlanta Falcons committed to extending long-term deal to key player

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

SEE: Fan spots who may have attacked Enzo Amore on Monday Night RAW

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again