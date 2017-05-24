GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Naomi might need to have one eye open if there is a Miss Money in the Bank.

WWE reportedly planning a women's Money in the Bank ladder match

The Money in the Bank event is next month and already, two huge matches have been announced for the show.

The WWE Championship match and the actual Money in the Bank ladder match has already been revealed, but one more huge contest could still be announced.

History being made in 2017?

The Money in the Bank ladder match is arguably one of the biggest matches of the year and a definite fan favourite.

Rumours on Tuesday suggested that fans could be treated to a second version of the match this year but with one big change.

According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE are considering holding a women's Money in the Bank ladder match at this year's event.

If announced, the match would be the first of it's kind and would be a significant step in the right direction for the women's division.

The report claims that the match should be announced over the next few weeks if WWE decides to pull the trigger on the historic move.

However before that announcement can be made, the fate of the Smackdown Women's Championship must first be decided.

It was announced on Tuesday's episode of Smackdown that next week will feature a fatal 5-way elimination match to determine a new number one contender for Naomi's Smackdown Women's Championship.

If the Money in the Bank match is to be confirmed, logic would suggest that the unsuccessful women from that match will form the contestants.

The fatal 5-way match will feature Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina and Carmella battling it out for the right to challenge Naomi.

Joining the men

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown came with the big reveal of the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match contestants.

Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon made the huge announcement himself and named the six stars who will compete in this year's match.

Baron Corbin, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn are the men chosen to compete for the briefcase next month.

Two Money in the Bank ladder matches would make the event a lot more appealing to fans and would also give the chance to kickstart several big feuds.

Charlotte
John Cena
WWE
WWE Smackdown

