Jinder Mahal shocked the WWE Universe at Backlash when he defeated Randy Orton to capture the WWE Championship.

Fans were left in a state of disbelief in Chicago on Sunday night when Mahal was declared as the new champion, but there is no rest for the new top superstar on Smackdown.

Big match announced

The first episode of Smackdown since Backlash began with Smackdown commissioner Shane McMahon in the ring with several big announcements ready.

SIGN UP NOW

Who will win the Money in the Bank ladder match? Have your say by signing up now to become a GMS writer: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

McMahon would announce the six competitors in the Money in the Bank ladder match but would also reveal the fate of the WWE Championship.

The Commissioner would reveal that Randy Orton has activated his rematch clause and will challenge Mahal for his newly won title at the Money in the Bank event.

Article continues below

Mahal and Orton will go one on one in four weeks time with the WWE Championship on the line for the second time.

When Mahal was named as number one contender for the title, many fans were sceptical that he would actually claim the title.

Even as his chances became more and more likely that he would claim the gold, fans questioned just how long he would hold it for.

He is now guaranteed to hold the title until Money in the Bank and Mahal could carry the title through that show.

Just 48 hours after Backlash, Mahal held a Punjabi celebration on Smackdown to commemorate his newly won title.

While the celebration went off without any form of interference from the Viper, the next few weeks on Smackdown surely won't won't be as joyous for Mahal.

That time of year

The build up to the Money in the Bank event is one of the best times of the year as several top stars all battle ahead of their chance at the lucrative briefcase.

Tuesday's episode of Smackdown saw the six competitiors in this year's match revealed and it should prove to be a great encounter.

Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Dolph Ziggler and US Champion Kevin Owens will all compete in the match on June 18th.

Bringing together six of Smackdown's top names will surely help to guarantee two huge main events for the Money in the Bank event.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms