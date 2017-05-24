One of the fan's favourite events of the year is right around the corner as Money in the Bank will take place next month.

The event will be a Smackdown exclusive show and will feature the ever popular Money in the Bank ladder match.

A date with destiny

Following the events that transpired at Backlash on Sunday, Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon took the chance to announce the six competitors for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

McMahon initially announced that five men would compete in the match but by the end of the segment at the start of the show, another name would be added.

Bringing together three matches from Backlash, the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match looks set to showcase some of Smackdown's top talent.

All six men would come to the ring during the segment, which would even lead to two matches being made for later that night.

AJ Styles was the first man named in the match and he was swiftly followed by Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn and Dolph Ziggler.

Kevin Owens would make his way to the ring before being told by McMahon that he wouldn't be in the match and that the fifth man was in fact Shinsuke Nakamura.

It wouldn't take long for Owens to talk his way into the contest though and he would soon be announced as the sixth competitor.

The heated confrontation would result in a Backlash rematch being announced in Sami Zayn vs Baron Corbin while a tag team match pitting Ziggler and Owens against Nakamura and Styles was also announced.

The match now appears set for June 18th, but could more names be added to the match between now and then?

Another notable inclusion

It has been well documented over recent weeks that the Bulgarian Brute, Rusev wanted a WWE Championship match at the event.

However with new WWE Champion Jinder Mahal now confirmed to be defending his title against Randy Orton, could Rusev be added to the Money in the Bank ladder match?

The Bulgarian Brute would be a very interesting addition to the match and could even give an option to add one further name to the match in order to keep it at eight contestants.

