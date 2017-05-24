Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

In partnership with the NFL in the UK

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history

Odell Beckham Jr.’s name is constantly mentioned along with Julio Jones and Antonio Brown in the debate of who the best NFL wide receiver is.

With 101 catches for 1,367 receiving yards with 11 touchdowns for the New York Giants in 2016, Beckham made his case in that argument. As a 24-year-old with three impressive NFL seasons under his belt already, he probably hasn’t entered his prime yet either.

With an eccentric personality on and off the field, with a huge social media following and since he plays in New York City, he’s also one of the most marketable players in the NFL.

As of Tuesday night, Beckham had 8.3 million followers on Instagram, 2.3 million on Twitter and 1.3 million on Facebook. Therefore, there are a loyal base of supporters already interested in what he brings to the table on a daily basis.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie deal and slated to make $1,839,027, Beckham signed a shoe deal with Nike on Tuesday that made history.

Not only will he be paid vastly more than his Giants salary by Nike this year, but it’s also the richest shoe deal signed by an NFL player ever.

The deal will be for five years but has the opportunity to turn into an eight-year contract. Adidas was in the mix and their offer ended up being matched by Nike. 

According to Nick DePaula of Nice Kicks, the deal is believed to be worth more than $29 million over five years and could end up paying him $48 million over eight years. 

DePaula added that an expansive selection of original, branded OBJ apparel and products will also be in the works. Given Beckham's clear dedication to his style of fashion, it will be interesting to see what kind of apparel Nike will bring to the marketplace.

“It was a long process,” Beckham’s agent Zeke Sandhu told ESPN. “This proved he’s an icon.”

Not only did Beckham’s Nike deal break a record, but it crushed the deals that previous NFL players have received. In fact, it doubles them, as tweeted by ESPN's Darren Rovell.

Since newly-signed wideout Brandon Marshall will also be a major threat for opposing defenses this upcoming season, Beckham will likely benefit and be in a prime position to deliver a career-best campaign in advance of what will likely be the most lucrative deal ever signed by a wide receiver in NFL history after the 2018 season.

New York already picked up his fifth-year 2018 option that will pay him $8.45 million. Therefore, this will probably be the only year of his career that Nike pays him more than the Giants.

Topics:
Eli Manning
New York Giants
NFL

