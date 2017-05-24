Official online NBA destination in the UK

Kyrie, LeBron and Cavs beat Celtics, are one win from NBA Finals

Cavaliers 112, Celtics 99; Cleveland leads series 3-1

The Cavaliers shot 59.5 percent from the floor and a ridiculous 71.0 percent in the second half to extend their lead in the series. Kyrie Irving (42/3/4) had a career playoff-high in points while LeBron James (34/5/6) turned in another efficient performance. Combined, Irving and James shot 30-for-59 from the field and 11-of-13 from the free throw line. No Celtics player passed the 20-point threshold and Avery Bradley (19/5/3) led Boston in scoring. After scoring 27 points in Game 3, Marcus Smart (8/1/6) shot just 1-for-9 from the field in the loss.

NBA
Boston Celtics
Atlantic Division
Eastern Conference
LeBron James
Cleveland Cavaliers
Central Division
NBA Playoffs

