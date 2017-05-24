GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Joshua thinks Klitschko should 'go out on a high'.

Anthony Joshua has some advice for Wladimir Klitschko

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Anthony Joshua, Britain's reigning world champion of boxing, feels that it is time for his rival and friend Wladimir Klitschko to call it a day and let the young guns of world boxing take a shot at the big time.

At a fans' Q&A session, Joshua has been quoted as saying that if he were in Klitschko's shoes he would want a re-match, but if he was offering advice to the Ukrainian, he would suggest calling it a day.

The fight saw both men on the dock at different points, but eventually Joshua prevailed with his strength and speed and saw his opponent off by technical knockout in the 11th round.

Article continues below

“If I was in his position I would fight again, but I'm not Wladimir and I do not know what he wants to do", Joshua said.

“But, if I was speaking to Wladimir, I would say: 'mate, it was a phenomenal performance, you were very good, but you did not win. Leave on a high and let the other guys do what they’re doing.'”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

The reason for Paul Heyman's surprise appearance on RAW [NoDQ]

The reason for Paul Heyman's surprise appearance on RAW [NoDQ]

Leroy Sane has a bizarre tattoo on his back and nobody can believe it’s real

Leroy Sane has a bizarre tattoo on his back and nobody can believe it’s real

Not that Joshua thinks Klitschko and his people will be making such a decision, however, and the Brit firmly expects the veteran to want said rematch.

"The type of fight it was, he probably thinks he can beat me and he has nothing to lose."

While no opponent has been sounded out just yet for the next fight, Joshua is open to any challenge.

Rumours have been circulating this week that he will fight on the undercard of Conor McGregor's prospective fight against Floyd Mayweather, should the fight materialise, with Joshua discussing the mega-fight with Money himself during a recent encounter.

Boxing at Wembley Stadium

It seems highly unlikely that any re-match between the Briton and Klitschko would happen on such an undercard given the global pull the two boxers accrue in their own right and the subsequent financial potential of another fight, but whether Klitschko, who turns 42 next year, will be looking to have one last shot at Joshua, remains to be seen.

Klitschko did come close to beating the undefeated Joshua, when he had him shaken and wobbled at the end of round five, and had him floored in round six.

However, it just wasn't to be for the Ukrainian inside Wembley Stadium, and Joshua got the job done a few rounds later.

Would YOU like to see a Joshua/Klitschko rematch? Let us know below!

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Wladamir Klitschko
David Haye
Boxing

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

The reason for Paul Heyman's surprise appearance on RAW [NoDQ]

The reason for Paul Heyman's surprise appearance on RAW [NoDQ]

Leroy Sane has a bizarre tattoo on his back and nobody can believe it’s real

Leroy Sane has a bizarre tattoo on his back and nobody can believe it’s real

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

The Patriots just made an incredibly rare free agency move

Jinder Mahal's title win had one strange consequence for the WWE

Jinder Mahal's title win had one strange consequence for the WWE

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again