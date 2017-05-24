GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

South Korea.

South Korea U20 player owns Diego Maradona with goal celebration v Argentina

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

It’s hard not to love Diego Maradona.

The Argentina legend is not only one of the best - if not *the* best - footballers in history, but he’s also one of the sport’s all-time great characters.

Maradona has done countless weird and wonderful things both during his playing career and since hanging up his boots in the mid-1990s. He’s a true one-off and football is a much richer sport for his involvement.

Article continues below

Back in March, El Diego was invited to the Suwon Artrium to help conduct the draw for this year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

He accepted and turned up suited and booted alongside his compatriot Pablo Aimar.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Maradona's antics during March's draw

Maradona opened his first ball and, would you believe it, the name ‘Argentina’ was revealed.

Anybody else would have sported a wry smile and moved on swiftly, but not Diego. Oh, no.

Maradona reacted by celebrating. Yep, celebrating. Why? Because he’d drawn Argentina in the same group as tournament hosts, South Korea.

He clearly felt he’d just done his country a huge favour - but the South Korea players wouldn’t forget his antics.

p1bgrp3i5a142k1qv12vr16191c7q9.jpg

Paik Seung-ho gets revenge for South Korea

South Korea and Argentina went head-to-head in Group A on Tuesday and when Paik Seung-ho scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0 to the host country, he appeared to mock Maradona with his goal celebration.

The Barcelona B prospect went straight to the camera and Twitter reckons he was pretending to hold out a piece of paper, like Maradona had done two months earlier.

“Where’s your paper?” appeared to be the message.

p1bgrp67gl1n9j68e1ius1461f95b.jpg

Fair play to the lad.

South Korea are flying - Argentina are struggling

South Korea beat Argentina 2-1 and have now qualified for the knockout stages.

Shin Tae-yong’s men recorded a 3-0 victory over Guinea in their opener and have produced some excellent football so far.

Argentina, on the other hand, have now suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two matches following their 3-0 loss at the hands of England on Saturday.

FBL-UAE-MARADONA-FUJAIRAH FC

The South American nation must now beat Guinea on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Diego Maradona
Carlos Tevez
Football
Argentina Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again