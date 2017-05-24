It’s hard not to love Diego Maradona.

The Argentina legend is not only one of the best - if not *the* best - footballers in history, but he’s also one of the sport’s all-time great characters.

Maradona has done countless weird and wonderful things both during his playing career and since hanging up his boots in the mid-1990s. He’s a true one-off and football is a much richer sport for his involvement.

Back in March, El Diego was invited to the Suwon Artrium to help conduct the draw for this year’s FIFA Under-20 World Cup in South Korea.

He accepted and turned up suited and booted alongside his compatriot Pablo Aimar.

Maradona's antics during March's draw

Maradona opened his first ball and, would you believe it, the name ‘Argentina’ was revealed.

Anybody else would have sported a wry smile and moved on swiftly, but not Diego. Oh, no.

Maradona reacted by celebrating. Yep, celebrating. Why? Because he’d drawn Argentina in the same group as tournament hosts, South Korea.

He clearly felt he’d just done his country a huge favour - but the South Korea players wouldn’t forget his antics.

Paik Seung-ho gets revenge for South Korea

South Korea and Argentina went head-to-head in Group A on Tuesday and when Paik Seung-ho scored from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute to make it 2-0 to the host country, he appeared to mock Maradona with his goal celebration.

The Barcelona B prospect went straight to the camera and Twitter reckons he was pretending to hold out a piece of paper, like Maradona had done two months earlier.

“Where’s your paper?” appeared to be the message.

Fair play to the lad.

South Korea are flying - Argentina are struggling

South Korea beat Argentina 2-1 and have now qualified for the knockout stages.

Shin Tae-yong’s men recorded a 3-0 victory over Guinea in their opener and have produced some excellent football so far.

Argentina, on the other hand, have now suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two matches following their 3-0 loss at the hands of England on Saturday.

The South American nation must now beat Guinea on Friday to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stages.

