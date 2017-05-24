Sometimes when a player leaves a club they never actually leave, and the city or town they lived in during their time at a club stays with them forever.

Eric Cantona is a man very much still in love with his former adopted city, and though he no longer lives in Manchester there's no doubt that he still feels close to the place.

Manchester has been in the news this week, after a horrific terror attack took place at a concert at the MEN Arena that killed 22 people and injured a further 59.

The attack has left the city shell shocked as they try to comprehend the actions of the people involved in inflicting this horrible tragedy.

A number of sports stars have taken to social media to send messages of support to the city, and whether red or blue, the city's current crop of footballers have never been more united.

Cantona is known for making video recordings on a number of subjects and added another to his output this week by cutting a more sombre figure to send a message to the people of the city he loves.

"I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons, kids, teenagers, adults, to their friends, their families, to all," the ex-striker said in a message shared by Eurosport.

"I think to this city Manchester, and the Mancunians, who I love deeply, I think to this country, England, and the English, who I love deeply," he continued.

"I suffer with you, my heart is with you. I always feel close to you."

It's a classy message from a classy man, and though there will be a few people in the city who were too young to remember the Frenchman during his spell at Old Trafford, having his support will mean a lot to the city as a whole.

United will go ahead with their Europa League final meeting with Ajax this evening, and this week's events will no doubt give them an added incentive to bring the trophy home and give one set of fans something to be cheerful for.

