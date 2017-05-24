GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Eric Cantona.

Eric Cantona sends brilliant message to grieving people in Manchester

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Sometimes when a player leaves a club they never actually leave, and the city or town they lived in during their time at a club stays with them forever.

Eric Cantona is a man very much still in love with his former adopted city, and though he no longer lives in Manchester there's no doubt that he still feels close to the place.

Manchester has been in the news this week, after a horrific terror attack took place at a concert at the MEN Arena that killed 22 people and injured a further 59.

Article continues below

The attack has left the city shell shocked as they try to comprehend the actions of the people involved in inflicting this horrible tragedy.

A number of sports stars have taken to social media to send messages of support to the city, and whether red or blue, the city's current crop of footballers have never been more united.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Cantona is known for making video recordings on a number of subjects and added another to his output this week by cutting a more sombre figure to send a message to the people of the city he loves.

"I think deeply to the victims, to the wounded persons, kids, teenagers, adults, to their friends, their families, to all," the ex-striker said in a message shared by Eurosport.

"I think to this city Manchester, and the Mancunians, who I love deeply, I think to this country, England, and the English, who I love deeply," he continued.

"I suffer with you, my heart is with you. I always feel close to you."

It's a classy message from a classy man, and though there will be a few people in the city who were too young to remember the Frenchman during his spell at Old Trafford, having his support will mean a lot to the city as a whole.

United will go ahead with their Europa League final meeting with Ajax this evening, and this week's events will no doubt give them an added incentive to bring the trophy home and give one set of fans something to be cheerful for.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Europa League
Eric Cantona
Football
Paul Pogba

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again