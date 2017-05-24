GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

Chelsea identify surprise Premier League replacement for Cesc Fabregas

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Antonio Conte could not have wished for a better maiden campaign in English football.

Tottenham's title challenge ultimately came too little, too late, and realistically there was never much doubt that Chelsea would be crowned champions again.

Things might be about to get even better for them if they can beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Article continues below

Yet, as important as that game will be, Conte must already be casting one eye ahead to next season.

The Blues have been able to focus solely on their title challenge this time around - but if they are to retain their crown next season, they'll have to do it with the distraction of Champions League football.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

With that in mind, they are expected to bolster their squad significantly this summer.

Chelsea's midfield is already enviable, but the future of Cesc Fabregas is uncertain.

Fabregas' replacement lined up 

The Sun report that as the Spaniard continues to be linked with AC Milan, Conte is considering Manuel Lanzini as a surprise replacement.

Fabregas was handed just 13 starts this season, though he remains a hugely popular figure among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Meanwhile, it's claimed Lanzini's eight goals have caught the attention of West Ham's London rivals.

Burnley v West Ham United - Premier League

Bizarrely, the same source also claims that Chelsea's technical director Michael Emenalo thinks the midfielder could one day reach the same level as Luka Modric, but that's a debate for another day.

The Argentina international is also reportedly being monitored by Everton, who seem to have made no progress in convincing Ross Barkley to sign a new contract.

Lanzini seems happy at West Ham 

The 24-year-old's suitors may yet be disappointed, however, judging by the player's comments on the situation.

”The season was good for me on a personal level, at the beginning, it was not great [when he was injured], but then I could achieve a good level," he said.

“Dimi [Dimitri Payet] is a great player, he left and it was not a good news for the squad but luckily at the end, I had a very good season.

FBL-ENG-PR-WEST HAM-TOTTENHAM

“For now, I am thinking of the next game then thinking of having good holidays with the family. I am very happy here."

Lanzini is already something of a hero among Chelsea fans having scored the winning goal in West Ham's recent 1-0 win over Spurs.

That result essentially ended the Lilywhites' faint title hopes, but it will be an altogether different challenge for him to prove himself if he does link up with the champions. 

Would Lanzini be a good enough replacement for Fabregas? Have your say in the comments. 

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Chelsea
Didier Drogba
Diego Costa
Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

What Roman Reigns did in dark segment after RAW went off-air

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again