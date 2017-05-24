GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Kyle Walker and Alexis Sanchez in the north London derby .

Manchester City players confident club are signing Alexis Sanchez and Kyle Walker

Pep Guardiola is clearly under no illusions about how his first season at Manchester City has gone.

"At a big club, I'm sacked," were his exact words, per ESPN.

The Catalan isn't likely to endear himself to the club's supporters with comments like that, but they are still hopeful of big things from the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

Never before in his managerial career has the 46-year-old lost six games in a season. The answer, of course, is to spend money the way only City know how.

It is ultimately City's defence that has let them down, but Guardiola may well bring in reinforcements across the board.

According to the Mirror, £100million will be set aside for Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez and Tottenham's Kyle Walker.

It's easy to rubbish rumours like this, not least because the north London clubs must be reluctant to sell to one of their main Premier League rivals.

However, the newspaper claims that City's players are convinced that Walker and Sanchez will indeed be joining them at the Etihad next season, and with good reason.

SANCHEZ LOVES ENGLAND

Sanchez is entering the final year of his Arsenal contract, and the Gunners' failure to qualify for the Champions League have severely harmed their hopes of keeping the Chilean.

Arsenal v Sunderland - Premier League

Several European giants are expected to come in for the 28-year-old, with Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain heading that list. It's Sanchez's wish to stay in England, where he is settled, so City believe that puts them in pole position to land his signature.

Arsenal are threatening to let him run his contract down, but sheerly from a business point of view, they would be foolish to let him go for nothing in a year's time.

WALKER IS HOMESICK

Walker has been at Tottenham since 2009, when he joined from Sheffield United. It's thought he is now ready to move back up north, especially as his relationship with Mauricio Pochettino appears increasingly fractured.

FBL-ENG-PR-CRYSTAL PALACE-TOTTENHAM

For the majority of the season, he has been Spurs' first choice right-back. That has changed in recent weeks, though, with Pochettino preferring Kieran Trippier for key games against Chelsea, Arsenal, and Manchester United.

That is indicative of the fact that Spurs are happy to sell, especially if they can reap £50million for the England international.

Would City win the league with these signings? Have your say in the comments. 

