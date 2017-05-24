Chile call up Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez but list him at different club

One of the sagas of the coming summer transfer window is likely to centre around the future of Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. With just a year remaining on his current deal, there are major concerns that he will be off in the coming months after the Gunners missed out on the Champions League for the first time under Arsene Wenger's stewardship.

All season long, the 28-year-old has displayed instances of questionable behaviour both on the pitch and on the bench, and he has so far remained non-comital when quizzed about what the future might hold for him.

A number of top clubs are all lining up to prize him away from the Emirates, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich being the latest to be linked with his signature.

It's certainly not hard to imagine him wearing the Bayern shirt from next season, and the Chilean national team certainly think so too after they made an interesting mistake when announcing their latest squad.

Before footballers can jet off for a well-earned break after a long season, they have two friendlies to deal with first.

And in naming their squad for the games with Burkina Faso and Russia at the beginning of June, they made sure to pack all the big guns including Sanchez and Arturo Vidal and Claudio Bravo.

However, the Chileans seemed to think that Sanchez plays for Bayern already, as his name appeared next to the club's badge in the first incarnation of the banner that announced the squad.

The picture was quickly corrected and added with his current Arsenal badge, but do the Chilean FA know something that we don't or was it just an honest mistake?

Earlier in the week Bayern's own Chilean star Arturo Vidal made comments suggesting that his club had already reached out to Arsenal to open talks about a move for the skilful forward.

Bayern will likely have to go up against the likes of Juventus, Manchester City and Chelsea for his services, but Chile's apparent insistence that he already features for the Bavarian outfit could put ideas in his head as the transfer window fast approaches.

