Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

During his playing days, there wasn't much that could scare Dutch international midfielder Edgar Davids, in fact it was often he who did the scaring – you don't earn a nickname like 'the pit bull' for nothing, you know!

However, as his former club Ajax prepare for a Europa League final encounter with Manchester United on Wednesday evening, he has admitted that there are two things that are scaring him.

United are eager to lift the trophy as it is still the only one they haven't won, and in doing so they would also book a place back in next season's Champions League, so there's no doubt that they're going to give it their all.

It's no slight on Ajax to suggest that United are the better team with bigger and more experienced players, who will go into the final as heavy favourites.

And Davids also believes that United's players are on a different level to what the Dutch side have, and he believes that the Red Devils have two players who can really do some damage if they've given licence to do so.

Both Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial are still very much coming of age at United, but have displayed the ability that makes them so devastating on more than one occasion.

Davids believes that they represent men while his Ajax side represent boys and is tipping them to make the big difference in Stockholm.

“At Manchester United you have men, at Ajax you still have boys," he said per The Sun.

“Mourinho’s tactics will be to sit back and be tight, and that will suit Ajax for their pressing game but if you have two or three players who are really fast like Rashford and Martial?

“Hey, I saw them in a recent game, and they are a different level. They are quick and they are good and they can be killers.

“The power of Ajax is the pressing, but if you press and the ball goes over the top of your defence, it is the guy who is the quickest who has the best chance.

“They are technical, strong, they are physically great too. They play every week in this physical league.

“Rashford is a big talent. He is quick, has great technical ability and he’s brave.

“You have a teenager who has played two seasons already at United, played European games, national games, in the Premier League.

“There is no comparison from that to playing against the 16th side in the Eridivisie. No comparison.”

It's a must-win game for United, who arguably have more on the line than Ajax do, but the young Dutch side shouldn't be underestimated.

