GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Errol Spence (right) has been tipped to win on Saturday night by Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather makes prediction for Errol Spence vs Kell Brook

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Floyd Mayweather believes that Errol Spence has what it takes to beat Kell Brook on Saturday if he can take the Brit into the deeper rounds.

The two men were sparring partners back in 2013 when Mayweather was preparing to fight fellow American Robert Guerrero.

Spence, a southpaw, should have the edge over Brook on endurance if not ability, according to Mayweather, whose long talked-about fight with Conor McGregor is still believed to be in negotiation.

Article continues below

"Errol is a hell of a fighter, we sparred and he gave me good work," Mayweather told Sky.

When asked to make a prediction, Money concluded by saying: "If he[Errol] can fight in the later rounds, I lean towards him."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

But, it won't be easy, and Mayweather had high praise for Brook, who will have home advantage in front of a sell-out crowd, despite his loss in a different weight division to Gennady Golovkin.

"I know your guy Brook can fight and boxed real good against Triple G, so we've got a great fight on our hands."

Brook goes into the fight as the bookies' underdog, but was defiant this week as he insisted he was used to the odds looking against him.

IBF World Championship Boxing

Tony Bellew also backed Brook to pull one out of the bag on home turf.

"Kell will thrive on the pressure, he loves high-pressure fights and seems to perform at his very best when he is under pressure. I don't think it will be an issue for Kell - he's a confident young lad, knows how to fight going forwards and backwards."

While direct comparison to Mayweather may be a bit premature, Errol Spence certainly has the technical ability to stand a decent chance against Kell Brook.

Kell Brook & Errol Spence Press Conference

Spence's only concern will be the power of Brook who has generally made light work of switching weight classes and didn't see his reputation greatly tarnished in the valiant defeat to Kazakhstani Golovkin.

Talk of Brook's weight has dominated the headlines around the fight in recent days, but there will be no more talk on Saturday night as the two men do battle in a pivotal fight.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
David Haye
Boxing
Kell Brook
Tony Bellew

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again