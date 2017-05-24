Floyd Mayweather believes that Errol Spence has what it takes to beat Kell Brook on Saturday if he can take the Brit into the deeper rounds.

The two men were sparring partners back in 2013 when Mayweather was preparing to fight fellow American Robert Guerrero.

Spence, a southpaw, should have the edge over Brook on endurance if not ability, according to Mayweather, whose long talked-about fight with Conor McGregor is still believed to be in negotiation.

"Errol is a hell of a fighter, we sparred and he gave me good work," Mayweather told Sky.

When asked to make a prediction, Money concluded by saying: "If he[Errol] can fight in the later rounds, I lean towards him."

But, it won't be easy, and Mayweather had high praise for Brook, who will have home advantage in front of a sell-out crowd, despite his loss in a different weight division to Gennady Golovkin.

"I know your guy Brook can fight and boxed real good against Triple G, so we've got a great fight on our hands."

Brook goes into the fight as the bookies' underdog, but was defiant this week as he insisted he was used to the odds looking against him.

Tony Bellew also backed Brook to pull one out of the bag on home turf.

"Kell will thrive on the pressure, he loves high-pressure fights and seems to perform at his very best when he is under pressure. I don't think it will be an issue for Kell - he's a confident young lad, knows how to fight going forwards and backwards."

While direct comparison to Mayweather may be a bit premature, Errol Spence certainly has the technical ability to stand a decent chance against Kell Brook.

Spence's only concern will be the power of Brook who has generally made light work of switching weight classes and didn't see his reputation greatly tarnished in the valiant defeat to Kazakhstani Golovkin.

Talk of Brook's weight has dominated the headlines around the fight in recent days, but there will be no more talk on Saturday night as the two men do battle in a pivotal fight.

