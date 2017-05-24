GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction when Gareth Bale told him Real Madrid won't lift La Liga trophy

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Having not won La Liga since 2012, you couldn’t blame Real Madrid players for not being familiar with the rules regarding the trophy presentation.

After beating Malaga 2-0 on the final day of the season, their celebrations were somewhat dampened when they discovered they would not be awarded with the trophy until next season.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric appeared very confused when a Madrid press officer told them there would be no trophy presentation.

Article continues below

The Welshman then went over to Cristiano Ronaldo to tell him the bad news.

Bale informed the Ballon d’Or winner that “there’s no trophy.”

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

But it seems that Ronaldo was already well aware - not that he was too happy about it, though.

The Portuguese international replied: "I know. It's a f***ing joke!"

Watch: Ronaldo reacts

Check out the exchange below:

It means that Los Blancos will have to wait months for them to get their hands on their 33rd La Liga trophy.

It was the same for Barcelona last season when they had to wait until October to receive the trophy at an official awards ceremony.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-BETIS

Not that Ronaldo and co. will really care.

They’re on the brink of completing an incredible league and Champions League double with a final against Juventus at Cardiff standing in their way.

Ronaldo hits back at critics

And Ronaldo took the league triumph as a chance to hit back at all of his critics after another brilliant campaign.

"People talk about me as if I were a delinquent and they don't know s***," Ronaldo told Marca. "I'm not a saint but I'm not the devil either.

"I don't watch TV because if I did, I wouldn't have a life for all that is said about me - they mistake me for who I am off and on the pitch.' 

Malaga CF v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

"I'm very happy because it was a spectacular end to the season, the best in many seasons, because of intelligent management, the help of the coach, and the contributions of those who played less.

"We know the Cardiff final will be very difficult but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
La Liga
Karim Benzema
Zinedine Zidane
Iker Casillas
Luka Modric
Football
Gareth Bale

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Andros Townsend has posted a one-word tweet after Sam Allardyce quits Palace

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again