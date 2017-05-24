Having not won La Liga since 2012, you couldn’t blame Real Madrid players for not being familiar with the rules regarding the trophy presentation.

After beating Malaga 2-0 on the final day of the season, their celebrations were somewhat dampened when they discovered they would not be awarded with the trophy until next season.

Gareth Bale and Luka Modric appeared very confused when a Madrid press officer told them there would be no trophy presentation.

Article continues below

The Welshman then went over to Cristiano Ronaldo to tell him the bad news.

Bale informed the Ballon d’Or winner that “there’s no trophy.”

Article continues below

But it seems that Ronaldo was already well aware - not that he was too happy about it, though.

The Portuguese international replied: "I know. It's a f***ing joke!"

Watch: Ronaldo reacts

Check out the exchange below:

It means that Los Blancos will have to wait months for them to get their hands on their 33rd La Liga trophy.

It was the same for Barcelona last season when they had to wait until October to receive the trophy at an official awards ceremony.

Not that Ronaldo and co. will really care.

They’re on the brink of completing an incredible league and Champions League double with a final against Juventus at Cardiff standing in their way.

Ronaldo hits back at critics

And Ronaldo took the league triumph as a chance to hit back at all of his critics after another brilliant campaign.

"People talk about me as if I were a delinquent and they don't know s***," Ronaldo told Marca. "I'm not a saint but I'm not the devil either.

"I don't watch TV because if I did, I wouldn't have a life for all that is said about me - they mistake me for who I am off and on the pitch.'

"I'm very happy because it was a spectacular end to the season, the best in many seasons, because of intelligent management, the help of the coach, and the contributions of those who played less.

"We know the Cardiff final will be very difficult but for now we will enjoy our first La Liga title in five years."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms