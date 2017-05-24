Anthony Joshua has been granted permission to forgo his mandatory title defence against an elected challenger by the WBA in order to allow Wladimir Klitschko to trigger a re-match clause in his contract.

They are now waiting for clearance from the IBF, whose belt Joshua also holds.

The IBF, however, are more difficult to seek exemption from than the WBA, that is according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

“There’s the IBF convention this week, we’ve put in a ‘special exception request’ to fight Klitschko next. Whether we’re allowed one, I think we’re favourite, but we’re not a shoo-in,” Hearn confirmed.

Despite words from Joshua this week implying he was more interested in mixing it up with his younger counterparts, Hearn is enthusiastic about the prospect of another fight; another victory for Joshua against Klitschko would likely add value to such a contest.

“We want to fight Klitschko next and the noise from Klitschko’s camp is - that’s what’s going to happen, the indication we have had from the Klitschko camp is that this fight will happen again.

“We’re looking into the numbers, where it’s going to take place, the date it’s going to take place, and that’s all going to be discussed over the next few weeks.”

With Luiz Ortiz, the mandatory challanger, looking likely to be bypassed, it certainly looks as though Joshua's stock has risen.

Another potential candidate for a possible fight is the Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev who, Hearn claims, would rather face the Brit for a high-risk pay day than win a title without financially benefiting.

"Kalle Sauerland is Pulev's promoter, we have an open link there but Kalle Sauerland is representing Pulev, he wants Pulev to fight Joshua.

"He also doesn't want to lose that fight, the last thing he wants is to have to fight maybe a Takam for a vacant title for no money - when he's got the carrot of the Joshua fight which is the one he wants."

Whatever happens next, the best cards look to be in Joshua's hands for the time being, and it may not be long before more records are broken by the 27-year-old.

