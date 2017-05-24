Liverpool players were probably looking forward a well-deserved break after achieving a top-four finish in the Premier League.

However, just days after beating Middlesbrough 3-0 on the final day of the season to confirm Champions League qualification, they were off to Australia to play a friendly against Sydney to celebrate the club’s 125th anniversary.

Jurgen Klopp named a very strong squad for the trip Down Under, including four legend - Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman.

And the Reds looked to pick off where they left off against their Australian opponents.

Both Carragher and Gerrard were named in the starting line-up, alongside first-team regulars with Daniel Sturridge putting Liverpool ahead after just eight minutes.

Ben Woodburn won the ball high up the pitch, fed Sturridge who worked a yard on his right foot and fired across the goalkeeper into the far corner. It was a brilliant finish in what could potentially be his last goal in a Liverpool shirt.

But the moment of the first-half came 10 minutes later.

Roberto Firmino picked up the ball and produced an incredible chipped through ball into the path of Alberto Moreno.

The Spanish left-back has rarely been used this season, with James Milner being preferred, but he collected Firmino’s sublime pass and finished brilliantly.

It really was a superb goal. Check it out:

Firmino then made it 3-0 himself before half-time with an improvised finish after good work from Sturridge:

Before the game, the supporters inside the ANZ Stadium produced a fantastic edition of You’ll Never Walk Alone.

More than 75,000 sang the famous song together to create a magnificent atmosphere. Check it out:

