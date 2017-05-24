2016 Formula 1 World Champion Nico Rosberg has admitted in a recent interview that watching this weekend's Formula One from the stands will be 'emotional'.

The three-time Monaco winner, who recently retired after beating Lewis Hamilton to a thrilling finale last campaign, has declared he will be in attendance for this year's fixture.

With the race now coming to the town where he lives, Rosberg has admitted he believes there will be a 'special' atmosphere this weekend.

Article continues below

"The Monaco Grand Prix is going to be the most emotional race for me to get back to because I've closed a chapter now on my career and I have all these amazing memories and emotions," He told ESPN last week.

"Now coming back to the race track, meeting all the people again and seeing all my fans here in Monaco -- where I always had so much support from them. Coming back now as a world champion, that's going to be amazing.

Article continues below

"In general, I am feeling a total fulfilment in terms of my career having finished at the very, very top.

"For me personally, it was the best thing I could do and coming back now to the Monaco Grand Prix with all those positive emotions is really going to be very special, and coming back now as a world champion to the race track where I have had the most success in my career and coming back to all the people that have supported me so much all these years.

"All the locals, because it's my hometown, it's for sure going to be incredible."

Rosberg's former teammate and rival Hamilton has this term been competing with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel in the early stages of this year's championship, and with only six points separating the two drivers and two wins each already, Rosberg believes this rivalry is an "awesome" advert for Formula One.

"The races so far this year have been absolutely awesome for Formula One," he said.

"There's been everything; excitement, stuff happening, they've been unpredictable so we can't wish for more. Of course this year I am also keeping a close eye on all the drivers and at the moment Sebastian and Lewis are standing out as the best guys, they are doing a great job.

"Of course, some other guys are doing well too but for now it's them," he added.

"It's a great fight, Mercedes and Ferrari, Lewis and Sebastian and I think for Lewis also it will be a very, very different situation because last year he only had the support of half of the team behind him, and this year he has the whole team supporting him in this fight of having to beat this other driver. So I am sure it's very different."

We will have to wait and see who prevails between the Ferrari and Mercedes teams and drivers in the coming months, however, one thing is for sure, there will be many Formula 1 fans who will be excited to see Rosberg back at the racetrack where he has had so much success in career.

In regards to Hamilton and Vettel, we can only hope that this rivalry will continue throughout the season and we get as enthralling end to this campaign as we did to the last.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms