Less successful international teams like Georgia and Romania would benefit from a relegation-promotion system in the Six Nations, according to England coach Eddie Jones.

While Italy have claimed the tournament's wooden spoon 12 times out of the last 18, Jones believes that the tournament would have greater appeal if the less recognised nations were given a shot at competing in the next tournament.

The England head coach said: "What they should ideally do is have a proper Six Nations B division and then have a play-off game against the bottom side from division A. Wouldn't that be exciting?

"Imagine playing Georgia in front of 60,000 in Tbilisi to keep your place."

The logic behind the idea is to give the smaller nations a platform in a league-style system. Lesser teams would get greater exposure and revenue through TV rights and ticket sales before earning an opportunity to play against the big boys next time round by playing-off against the side that came bottom of the current Six Nations table.

The idea being to eventually integrate more national teams into a superior standard and give their country's sporting infrastructure a boost with a view to get more people involved with the sport in their homeland.

With decent scouting systems and facilities already in place in some instances, as well as strong genetic potential, Jones wants to see the degree of elitist separation within rugby union removed in order to allow countries to kick on.

"Georgia and Romania have enormous potential. They have good gene pools for rugby and Georgia in particular has the infrastructure to push forward," said the Australian.

Rugby is some way behind rival sports in terms of inclusion and popularity, particularly football, by virtue of its limited accessibility, but any changes discussed in today's meeting between Six Nations organisers are unlikely to take effect until 2020 at the very earliest because participation contracts up until then have already been drawn up.

Where rugby falls behind football in popularity, it is miles ahead in terms of its vision for improving the game with integrated use of technology, so perhaps today's meeting is a good sign for the games lesser nations.

Perhaps not so good news for Italy, however.

