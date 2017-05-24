GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Rugby Union

Eddie Jones (centre) believes Rugby Union should work on being more inclusvie towards smaller nations.

Eddie Jones backs new ideas for Six Nations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Less successful international teams like Georgia and Romania would benefit from a relegation-promotion system in the Six Nations, according to England coach Eddie Jones.

While Italy have claimed the tournament's wooden spoon 12 times out of the last 18, Jones believes that the tournament would have greater appeal if the less recognised nations were given a shot at competing in the next tournament.

The England head coach said: "What they should ideally do is have a proper Six Nations B division and then have a play-off game against the bottom side from division A. Wouldn't that be exciting?

"Imagine playing Georgia in front of 60,000 in Tbilisi to keep your place."

The logic behind the idea is to give the smaller nations a platform in a league-style system. Lesser teams would get greater exposure and revenue through TV rights and ticket sales before earning an opportunity to play against the big boys next time round by playing-off against the side that came bottom of the current Six Nations table.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

The idea being to eventually integrate more national teams into a superior standard and give their country's sporting infrastructure a boost with a view to get more people involved with the sport in their homeland.

With decent scouting systems and facilities already in place in some instances, as well as strong  genetic potential, Jones wants to see the degree of elitist separation within rugby union removed in order to allow countries to kick on.

"Georgia and Romania have enormous potential. They have good gene pools for rugby and Georgia in particular has the infrastructure to push forward," said the Australian.

England Media Access

Rugby is some way behind rival sports in terms of inclusion and popularity, particularly football, by virtue of its limited accessibility, but any changes discussed in today's meeting between Six Nations organisers are unlikely to take effect until 2020 at the very earliest because participation contracts up until then have already been drawn up.

Where rugby falls behind football in popularity, it is miles ahead in terms of its vision for improving the game with integrated use of technology, so perhaps today's meeting is a good sign for the games lesser nations.

Perhaps not so good news for Italy, however.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Ireland Rugby
England Rugby
Six Nations
IRB Rugby World Cup
Rugby Union
Italy Rugby
France Rugby
Wales Rugby
Scotland Rugby

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - Rugby Union Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again