Jamie Carragher probably didn’t think he’d pull on a Liverpool shirt in a proper fixture ever again after retiring in 2013.

However, Jurgen Klopp sprung a surprise by naming Carragher, Steven Gerrard, Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman in Liverpool’s squad for their friendly against Sydney.

The Reds travelled Down Under as part of their 125th anniversary with Klopp naming both Gerrard and Carragher in his starting line-up.

While Gerrard, wearing his famous number eight, didn’t look out of place in Liverpool’s midfield, the same couldn’t quite be said about Carragher.

The defender was never blessed with pace during his playing days and appeared even slower against the Australian opponents.

So much so that Daily Mail football reporter, Dominic King, decided he would jokingly criticise his performance during the first-half.

King tweeted: “Klopp desperately needs to make a change here. The man wearing No4 (@Carra23) is puffing and wheezing like a broken down steam train.”

King probably wasn’t expecting a reply from the Liverpool legend - at least not for a while.

But as soon as he was replaced at half-time, Carragher logged onto his Twitter account to post a brilliant reply.

Carragher referred to John Terry’s substitution for Chelsea in the 26th minute last weekend, claiming that he was expecting to come off in the 23rd minute - the number he wore for the majority of his Liverpool career.

He wrote: “I was waiting to come off in the 23rd minute! Clean sheet, passing exemplary, set pieces fine & only just off a 24 hr flight 8 hrs ago!!!!”

Even from the Liverpool dressing room, nobody is safe from a bit of Carragher banter on Twitter.

Back to matters on the pitch and Liverpool comfortably beat Sydney 3-0 in front of around 75,000 supporters in the ANZ Stadium.

Daniel Sturridge put the visitors 1-0 up inside eight minutes with a smart finish. Ben Woodburn won the ball high up the pitch, fed Sturridge who worked a yard on his right foot and fired across the goalkeeper into the far corner. It was a brilliant finish in what could potentially be his last goal in a Liverpool shirt.

But the moment of the first-half came 10 minutes later.

Roberto Firmino picked up the ball and produced an incredible chipped through ball into the path of Alberto Moreno.

The Spanish left-back has rarely been used this season, with James Milner being preferred, but he collected Firmino’s sublime pass and finished brilliantly.

Firmino then made it 3-0 himself before half-time with an improvised finish after good work from Sturridge:

It was a fantastic occasion and rounded off Liverpool’s campaign perfectly.

