Football

VIDEO: Manchester City defender caught kicking someone in the head during bar brawl

Football News
In the age of social media, footballers need to be ever more wary of their actions on nights out surfacing on the web.

A little while ago, Everton's Ross Barkley was actually the victim on a night out as he was punched by a local punter in a bar in Liverpool.

However, sometimes, the players are certainly not the victims and it seems as if one Manchester City defender could face significant punishment for his rather regrettable actions.

Jason Denayer - who spent last season on-loan at Sunderland - was caught kicking a man in the head during a brawl outside a bar in Belgium on the weekend.

The video of the incident can be seen below:

The man appears to be restrained on the floor, yet the 21-year-old defender aims a very cowardly kick at his head which could land him in hot water with both the police and his parent club.

Naturally, the Belgian youngster jumped to his own defence, saying that he was merely protecting a friend but judging from the footage, he just seemed keen on landing a cheap shot.

"I was on my way to my car when I heard a friend shouting," he told the Belgian press, per Daily Mail. "I saw that my friend was in danger and had to intervene.

Sunderland v West Ham United - Premier League

"I responded instinctively. My sole purpose was to protect my friend."

Did he really require protection at that time? Probably not.

Denayer's agent, Desse de Preter jumped to the defence of his client in the aftermath, telling HLN: 2It can be perceived as aggressive, but it is clearly a defensive response from Jason. His reaction was one of panic and protection.

Hearts v Manchester City - Pre Season Friendly

"Jason spent two days this weekend in Belgium because he had been given leave from his club," he said. He decided to go out for a night with his best friends, but when he left the nightclub it went wrong.

"Jason stepped calmly to his car, which is down the street when he heard a sudden noise behind him.

"When he turned he saw his best friend had become involved in a skirmish. Jason called to stop but without effect. It is true that he has handed out a kick, but it was intended only defensive."

Manchester United v Sunderland - Premier League

It remains to be seen whether Manchester City will dish out any punishment to the player after his obvious neglect of maintaining their reputation.

Denayer was already expected to leave the club on loan again this summer but after this incident, they may want to get rid of him for good.

