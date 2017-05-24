GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Akira Tozawa sends The Brian Kendrick through a table at 205 Live

It’s fair to say that WWE fans are mostly underwhelmed at 205 Live when it airs after SmackDown LIVE.

It gets a bad wrap, mainly because there isn’t much interest shown towards it and that’s visible by the many empty seats that are shown on screen and that’s perhaps unfair on the stars of the show.

There have been plenty of suggestions on how to improve the show, with some claiming the cruiserweight stars shouldn’t even be on Monday Night RAW, while the logical thing to do is tape the show before SmackDown when fans are still flocking in – even if they’re not that invested in what’s going on inside of the ring.

There are a handful of real feuds that are taking place, which not only highlights the misuse of other stars such as Gran Metalik, but it shows which rivalries the WWE is serious about advancing.

Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship feud against Austin Aries is one, while the other has seen The Brian Kendrick and Akira Tozawa provide the fans with several months of build-up which – probably – culminated this week in the main event where they did battle in a street fight.

Tozawa is someone fans are invested in because of his energy, and has fans chanting whenever he wants them to and certainly impressed in the street fight against The Man With A Plan.

There were numerous impressive spots during the match, as you’d expect with a street fight which features cruiserweight athletes, ranging from Kendrick sending Tozawa head-first into the LED screen and the action spilling outside of the ring with some stiff looking shots.

However, there’s one spot that still has fans talking which saw Tozawa pick up the victory after almost 15 minutes of intense action.

As you’ll be able to see in the tweets below, Kendrick was laying perfectly on the table outside of the ring, and Tozawa did what many expected him to do by standing on the LED corner and perfectly delivering a crazy senton as he landed right through Kendrick and snapped the table in two.

Compared to some table breaks we’ve seen, this one is up there as one of the most perfectly executed.

The reaction on Reddit and Twitter spoke volumes, they were all impressed with the technique and the execution – but were still critical of the crowd reaction they received.

It’s obvious that 205 Live is struggling with ratings, and it was a clever move to have this spot on a Network only show and hopefully more stunts like this one will have more fans tuning in.

What did you make of the table spot during Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link: https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

John Cena
