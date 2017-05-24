Social media has changed the way we digest news, especially in the sporting world.

No longer do we have to wait until the morning editions of newspapers to read all the latest news because we are constantly updated by numerous accounts on social media.

While football fans may discover a lot of their news on Twitter, you’d expect players already know information before they see it online - especially if it concerns them.

However, that wasn’t the case for Hull’s Alex Bruce.

The club’s official Twitter account announced that Bruce has been released from the club. Surely the defender would already know that?

Well, no actually.

Bruce replies

That’s because he sarcastically replied to the tweet saying: “Thanks for letting me know!! All the best.”

Wow.

Twitter reacts

Just check out the reaction it got on Twitter:

Scottish side Motherwell then got involved by tweeting: We're pleased to announce the signing of @AlexBruce84 on a 9-year deal! Sorry, we also forgot to tell you Alex!!

To which Bruce replied: "See you for Pre Season!!!!"

Bruce had been out on loan at Wigan for the second half of the campaign and his contract was set to expire later this summer.

In fact, just a few days ago, he answered a question from a Hull fan about his future.

He revealed that "My time at Hull is up when my contract finishes in a few weeks.”

Maybe it was only now that it had been officially confirmed that he would definitely be leaving.

Surely a word with the player before posting that tweet would have been best, no?

Awkward.

