Chelsea’s Europa League winning side from 2012/13: where are they now?

Chelsea are in a good place again now after last season's disaster title defence and Antonio Conte has led them to the Premier League crown in his debut season.

The Blues' season could get even better when they meet Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday and if Chelsea can complete a domestic double, it's tough to see how Conte's first season in England could have gone much better.

But back in 2012-13 it wasn't Antonio Conte, it wasn't even Jose Mourinho. No, it was Rafa Benitez.

Article continues below

The Spaniard has just won the Championship to bring Newcastle back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but back in November 2012, the former Liverpool boss was tasked with steadying a faltering Chelsea ship left behind by Roberto Di Matteo.

Rafa would lead Chelsea to Europa League success after a late 2-1 victory over Benfica. With Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax imminent, we decided to look back on the last successful English team in the competition and see where they are now.

Article continues below

Petr Cech

Cech was a beast in the sticks for the Blues for 11 years and won 15 honours before moving to Arsenal in 2015.

Branislav Ivanovic

The burly Serbian defender spent nine years at the Bridge before leaving in January 2017 to join Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Ashley Cole

Commonly regarded as the best left-back in the world during his time with Chelsea. After leaving in 2014. Had two indifferent years with Roma before landing with LA Galaxy where he still plays.

David Luiz

The gregarious centre-back left Chelsea in 2014 in a £50 million deal with PSG, but would return two years later and played a major part in their run to the title this term.

Gary Cahill

The England international just played 37 games of Chelsea's Premier League title-winning side. Still very much part of the club.

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spanish full-back excelled as part of the back three in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system this year and played every single minute of the club's title success.

Ramires

After finding himself out of favour with Jose Mourinho, the Brazilian signed for Jiangsu Suning for £25 million in January 2016.

Frank Lampard

The legend! The midfielder scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during his 13 seasons with the club and won everything. After spells with Manchester City and New York City, he retired in February 2017 and now works as a pundit.

Juan Mata

Ironically, the creative Spaniard had to leave Chelsea because he was not Jose Mourinho's kind of player, but now, he plays under Mourinho at Man United after moving there for £37.1 million in January 2014.

Oscar

Another Brazilian who took a lucrative move to China. Oscar moved to Shanghai SIPG for £60 million (yes, sixty) just before Christmas in 2016. His most notable contribution thus far is missing two penalties in a AFC Champions League match against Urawa Red Diamonds as his team lost 1–0. Still only 25.

Fernando Torres

El Nino was never the hit he was supposed to be at Chelsea, but he got the ball rolling with a goal in this final. Now back at his first club Atletico Madrid.

Subs

Ross Turnbull

Former Middlesbrough man Ross Turnbull was the quintessential substitute goalkeeper. He is currently rotting in the Leeds U23 team waiting for his deal to expire at the end of June.

Paulo Ferreira

This would be the Portuguese full-back's final game for the club and he did not see the pitch. Since retiring, he has held a role with the Blues helping their loan players progress.

Jon Obi Mikel

After 10 successful years with the club, Mikel finally moved on to Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in January of this year.

Victor Moses

One of the biggest success stories in recent memory. After numerous loan spells and failed chances in the side, Antonio Conte converted the Nigerian into an all-action wing-back who became vital to the title-winning side.

Marko Marin

After featuring 16 times during his debut season at the Bridge, the German international was loaned out to four different clubs over the next three years before joining Olympiakos in the summer of 2016.

Yossi Benayoun

After an ultra-successful spell at Liverpool, the Israeli playmaker moved to Chelsea in a backup capacity and made 24 appearances in three seasons. Now plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv at 37-years-old.

Nathan Ake

The 22-year-old has been steadily making his way through the Chelsea ranks and after being recalled from an impressive stint with Bournemouth in January, it seems as though he is finally in and around the first-team picture full-time.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms