GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

David Luiz, Fernando Torres, Juan Mata.

Chelsea’s Europa League winning side from 2012/13: where are they now?

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea are in a good place again now after last season's disaster title defence and Antonio Conte has led them to the Premier League crown in his debut season.

The Blues' season could get even better when they meet Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday and if Chelsea can complete a domestic double, it's tough to see how Conte's first season in England could have gone much better.

But back in 2012-13 it wasn't Antonio Conte, it wasn't even Jose Mourinho. No, it was Rafa Benitez.

Article continues below

The Spaniard has just won the Championship to bring Newcastle back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, but back in November 2012, the former Liverpool boss was tasked with steadying a faltering Chelsea ship left behind by Roberto Di Matteo.

Rafa would lead Chelsea to Europa League success after a late 2-1 victory over Benfica. With Manchester United's Europa League final against Ajax imminent, we decided to look back on the last successful English team in the competition and see where they are now.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Petr Cech

Cech was a beast in the sticks for the Blues for 11 years and won 15 honours before moving to Arsenal in 2015.

FBL-ENG-PR-SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

Branislav Ivanovic

The burly Serbian defender spent nine years at the Bridge before leaving in January 2017 to join Zenit Saint Petersburg.

FC Zenit Saint Petersburg vs FC Anji Makhachkala - Russian Premier League

Ashley Cole

Commonly regarded as the best left-back in the world during his time with Chelsea. After leaving in 2014. Had two indifferent years with Roma before landing with LA Galaxy where he still plays.

D.C. United v Los Angeles Galaxy

David Luiz

The gregarious centre-back left Chelsea in 2014 in a £50 million deal with PSG, but would return two years later and played a major part in their run to the title this term.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Gary Cahill

The England international just played 37 games of Chelsea's Premier League title-winning side. Still very much part of the club.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Cesar Azpilicueta

The Spanish full-back excelled as part of the back three in Antonio Conte's 3-4-3 system this year and played every single minute of the club's title success.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

Ramires

After finding himself out of favour with Jose Mourinho, the Brazilian signed for Jiangsu Suning for £25 million in January 2016.

FBL-ASIA-C1-JIANGSU-TOKYO

Frank Lampard

The legend! The midfielder scored 211 goals for Chelsea in all competitions during his 13 seasons with the club and won everything. After spells with Manchester City and New York City, he retired in February 2017 and now works as a pundit.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SWANSEA

Juan Mata

Ironically, the creative Spaniard had to leave Chelsea because he was not Jose Mourinho's kind of player, but now, he plays under Mourinho at Man United after moving there for £37.1 million in January 2014.

Manchester United v Swansea City - Premier League

Oscar

Another Brazilian who took a lucrative move to China. Oscar moved to Shanghai SIPG for £60 million (yes, sixty) just before Christmas in 2016. His most notable contribution thus far is missing two penalties in a AFC Champions League match against Urawa Red Diamonds as his team lost 1–0. Still only 25.

Urawa Red Diamonds v Shanghai SIPG FC - AFC Champions League Group F

Fernando Torres

El Nino was never the hit he was supposed to be at Chelsea, but he got the ball rolling with a goal in this final. Now back at his first club Atletico Madrid.

Club Atletico de Madrid v Athletic Club - La Liga

Subs

Ross Turnbull

Former Middlesbrough man Ross Turnbull was the quintessential substitute goalkeeper. He is currently rotting in the Leeds U23 team waiting for his deal to expire at the end of June.

York City v Leeds United - Pre Season Friendly

Paulo Ferreira

This would be the Portuguese full-back's final game for the club and he did not see the pitch. Since retiring, he has held a role with the Blues helping their loan players progress.

MK Dons v Chelsea XI - Pre-Season Friendly

Jon Obi Mikel

After 10 successful years with the club, Mikel finally moved on to Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in January of this year.

FBL-OLY-2016-RIO-HON-NGR

Victor Moses

One of the biggest success stories in recent memory. After numerous loan spells and failed chances in the side, Antonio Conte converted the Nigerian into an all-action wing-back who became vital to the title-winning side.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-MIDDLESBROUGH

Marko Marin

After featuring 16 times during his debut season at the Bridge, the German international was loaned out to four different clubs over the next three years before joining Olympiakos in the summer of 2016.

FBL-EUR-C3-YOUNGBOYS-OLYMPIACOS

Yossi Benayoun

After an ultra-successful spell at Liverpool, the Israeli playmaker moved to Chelsea in a backup capacity and made 24 appearances in three seasons. Now plays for Maccabi Tel Aviv at 37-years-old.

Croatia v Israel - International Friendly

Nathan Ake

The 22-year-old has been steadily making his way through the Chelsea ranks and after being recalled from an impressive stint with Bournemouth in January, it seems as though he is finally in and around the first-team picture full-time.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-WATFORD

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
David Luiz
Fernando Torres
Football
Frank Lampard

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again