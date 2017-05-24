Widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, Sugar Ray Leonard has declared Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor to be the biggest mismatch in the sport's history.

Sugar Ray’s comments come amongst the strongest hint yet from the Mayweather camp that a fight between ‘Money’ and McGregor will happen.

On Sunday, Mayweather told reporters that McGregor was “the only fight that makes sense (for me)."

Article continues below

Mayweather vs McGregor has generated a lot of media and social media hype with fans of boxing and MMA wanting the fight to happen.

The camps of McGregor and Mayweather have said they expect this bout to be the "billion dollar fight" for the past two years, and Sugar Ray agrees that the fight will be lucrative for the pair.

Article continues below

"It will be successful, financially," he said.

“It is intriguing. It reminds me of when Muhammad Ali fought Inoki.

“I saw it just the other day. Back then I loved it but... if they decide upon boxing with McGregor, Mayweather wins hands down. But if McGregor was able to kick..."

Ah yes, Muhammad v Inoki. Widely considered to be the most embarrassing moment of Ali’s boxing career.

The fight that brought together boxing and professional wrestling to Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Arena back in the summer of 1976.

Inoki spent the majority of the fight on his back kicking at Ali’s legs. Ali landed his first punch in the seventh round, followed by another in the tenth and then two more in the 13th.

You read that right. Ali threw a grand total of six punches in 15 rounds.

Needless to say, the fight was not well received by the crowd, who threw rubbish into the ring and chanted "Money back! Money back!"

To make matters worse, it apparently took the Budokan janitorial staff a whole day to clean up afterwards.

Muhammad v Inoki was 41 years ago, but does show the issues with bringing two different contact sports together into the same ring.

According to Mayweather, though, the fight will only happen if it is solely a boxing match.

Leonard believes that there is an issue with trying to merge both sports into one for the fight and believes that boxing purists will not like it.

"We live in a different time now with social media and what have you. The purists, the boxing fans, would they like it?

“No, I don't think so. But fans in general, the sports fans, they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"It's close (to being that). The fact that we boxers deliver punches is so different to what they do. There's more looping and what have you because they also have to be in position to be able to kick and be on balance to deliver that elbow or whatever shot they have.

"It will be interesting. I'm struggling with words. I'm trying to think how best to describe what could and what would happen. Being just boxing, it's Mayweather by a long shot," concluded one of boxing’s greats.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms