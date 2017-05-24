GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Boxing

Sugar Ray Leonard.

Sugar Ray Leonard critical of talks between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Widely considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time, Sugar Ray Leonard has declared Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor to be the biggest mismatch in the sport's history.

Sugar Ray’s comments come amongst the strongest hint yet from the Mayweather camp that a fight between ‘Money’ and McGregor will happen.

On Sunday, Mayweather told reporters that McGregor was “the only fight that makes sense (for me)."

Article continues below

Mayweather vs McGregor has generated a lot of media and social media hype with fans of boxing and MMA wanting the fight to happen.

The camps of McGregor and Mayweather have said they expect this bout to be the "billion dollar fight" for the past two years, and Sugar Ray agrees that the fight will be lucrative for the pair.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

"It will be successful, financially," he said.

“It is intriguing. It reminds me of when Muhammad Ali fought Inoki.

“I saw it just the other day. Back then I loved it but... if they decide upon boxing with McGregor, Mayweather wins hands down. But if McGregor was able to kick..."

Ah yes, Muhammad v Inoki. Widely considered to be the most embarrassing moment of Ali’s boxing career.

JDRF Imagine Gala 2017

The fight that brought together boxing and professional wrestling to Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Arena back in the summer of 1976.

Inoki spent the majority of the fight on his back kicking at Ali’s legs. Ali landed his first punch in the seventh round, followed by another in the tenth and then two more in the 13th.

You read that right. Ali threw a grand total of six punches in 15 rounds.

Needless to say, the fight was not well received by the crowd, who threw rubbish into the ring and chanted "Money back! Money back!"

Boxer vs Wrestler

To make matters worse, it apparently took the Budokan janitorial staff a whole day to clean up afterwards.

Muhammad v Inoki was 41 years ago, but does show the issues with bringing two different contact sports together into the same ring.

According to Mayweather, though, the fight will only happen if it is solely a boxing match.

Leonard believes that there is an issue with trying to merge both sports into one for the fight and believes that boxing purists will not like it.

Kaya Fest

"We live in a different time now with social media and what have you. The purists, the boxing fans, would they like it?

“No, I don't think so. But fans in general, the sports fans, they wouldn't miss it for the world.

"It's close (to being that). The fact that we boxers deliver punches is so different to what they do. There's more looping and what have you because they also have to be in position to be able to kick and be on balance to deliver that elbow or whatever shot they have.

"It will be interesting. I'm struggling with words. I'm trying to think how best to describe what could and what would happen. Being just boxing, it's Mayweather by a long shot," concluded one of boxing’s greats.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Boxing

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again