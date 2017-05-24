GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

West Ham owner David Sullivan offers brilliant reward for Manchester attacks hero

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

On Tuesday, the world stood still with the horrific news of the attack on the Manchester Arena that had taken place on the Monday night.

22 people were killed when a bomb was exploded shortly after an Ariana Grande concert while another 59 were injured in the attack.

The footballing world united around the city with team's up and down the country holding minute's silences in memory of those taken.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In times of such sadness, it is important to hail those who went out of their way to help and one homeless man from Manchester did just that.

Stephen Jones rushed to help injured children outside the arena with ITV News speaking to him about the incident.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

He said: “It’s just instinct to go and help if someone needs your help and it was children.

“It was a lot of children with blood all over them – crying and screaming.

“We were having to pull nails out of their arms and a couple out of this little girl’s face.”

Tarleton: The Lancashire Village Mourning Two Young Victims Of The Manchester Arena Terrorist Attack

Jones' heroic actions received universal acclaim, particularly from West Ham owner David Sullivan and his son, with the pair tracking him down to reward him for his bravery.

Sullivan Jr. posted a series of tweets looking for Steve, saying that he and his father were prepared to offer him six months house rent in order to help him get back on his feet.

Many people flooded in with replies to help in their search and at 8:46 pm on Tuesday night, they had found him.

It is a truly heartwarming story to give hope back to those who were brought down by what was a horrible tragedy.

Manchester City star Yaya Toure also done his best to revive positivity in the city, with him and his agent, Dimitri Seluk, donating £100,000 to the victims of the tragedy, per BBC Sport.

FBL-ENG-PR-MAN CITY-WEST BROM

Football has done it's best to help those affected and now, the city of Manchester will look to rebuild after the worst terrorist attack to ever hit the north of England.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Gnegneri Toure Yaya
Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Jinder Mahal's first WWE title defense revealed on Smackdown

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Sasha Banks set for interesting new feud on RAW

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

WWE set to announce huge addition to Money in the Bank

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again