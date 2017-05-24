On Tuesday, the world stood still with the horrific news of the attack on the Manchester Arena that had taken place on the Monday night.

22 people were killed when a bomb was exploded shortly after an Ariana Grande concert while another 59 were injured in the attack.

The footballing world united around the city with team's up and down the country holding minute's silences in memory of those taken.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

In times of such sadness, it is important to hail those who went out of their way to help and one homeless man from Manchester did just that.

Stephen Jones rushed to help injured children outside the arena with ITV News speaking to him about the incident.

Article continues below

He said: “It’s just instinct to go and help if someone needs your help and it was children.

“It was a lot of children with blood all over them – crying and screaming.

“We were having to pull nails out of their arms and a couple out of this little girl’s face.”

Jones' heroic actions received universal acclaim, particularly from West Ham owner David Sullivan and his son, with the pair tracking him down to reward him for his bravery.

Sullivan Jr. posted a series of tweets looking for Steve, saying that he and his father were prepared to offer him six months house rent in order to help him get back on his feet.

Many people flooded in with replies to help in their search and at 8:46 pm on Tuesday night, they had found him.

It is a truly heartwarming story to give hope back to those who were brought down by what was a horrible tragedy.

Manchester City star Yaya Toure also done his best to revive positivity in the city, with him and his agent, Dimitri Seluk, donating £100,000 to the victims of the tragedy, per BBC Sport.

Football has done it's best to help those affected and now, the city of Manchester will look to rebuild after the worst terrorist attack to ever hit the north of England.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms