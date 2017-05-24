It seems as if a lot of effort goes into creating entrance videos for every single WWE superstar in a bid to separate them from others.

On the music front, everything seems to be fantastic with CFO$ doing some brilliant work in recent years with the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura’s music, but the video side of things haven’t been running as smoothly lately.

ENTRANCE ERROR

Based on Seth Rollins’ entrance video, it seems like it’s either cursed or WWE’s editing team simply isn’t giving it much attention and letting the mistakes air on WWE television.

The same happened this week on Monday Night RAW.

As you’ll be able to see in the image below, a fan captured the moment Rollins’ video not only had his own graphic on one side, but the other side featured Hulk Hogan’s – or Curtis Axel’s – graphics and it’s quite difficult to miss considering it’s bright yellow and red; colours famously associated with the Hulkster.

While it’s a minor error, it’s still pretty laughable as it’s a basic mistake to make and it isn’t the first time WWE has been caught letting this slip through the net.

MORE ERRORS

In January of this year, fans spotted that Stephanie McMahon was making her way to the ring – but the Google homepage was appearing on the screen rather than her entrance video, as you’ll be able to see below.

Good job somebody at the back wasn’t searching for anything they shouldn’t have been.

Fans who are into their editing also spotted that WWE opted to use an Adobe After Effects template for Enzo Amore and Big Cass, where all they did was add text where they needed to – both of which you can see below.

Rollins seems to be the biggest victim of this, though, as the latest error isn’t the first time it’s happened with him.

As you can see in the image below, on numerous occasions fans have spotted that Sergeant Slaughter’s name also appears on the screen, before disappearing.

Another small mistake made it to television too this week, when Rollins’ theme music hit before Samoa Joe’s was supposed to, with Corey Graves trying to make a save by claiming it was Bray Wyatt playing mind games.

While it’s obviously not done on purpose, you can bet it’s a headache in the control room to fix these minor issues.

