Nico Rosberg makes a welcome return in Monaco for Formula One’s showpiece Grand Prix, and ahead of this weekend's action, he has explained why the French circuit is so special to him and why 32-year-old Lewis Hamilton is getting better support from Mercedes-AMG this season.

The 31-year-old was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Monaco and believes that watching the Grand Prix for the first time since his surprise retirement from the sport last year will be “really very special”.

The German said: “In general, I’m feeling a total fulfilment in terms of my career having finished at the very, very top.

“For me personally, it was the best thing I could do.

“And now coming back to the Monaco Grand Prix with all those positive emotions is really going to be really very special.

“And coming back now as a world champion to the race track where I have had the most success in my career and coming back to all the people that have supported me so much all these years.

“All the locals, because it's my hometown, it's for sure going to be incredible."

On the current F1 season, world champion Rosberg believes that it has been a fantastic advert for the sport, especially as Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton are locked together in an awesome battle for top spot of the constructors' championship, with Hamilton’s Mercedes currently six points ahead.

Rosberg was locked in a fierce rivalry with Hamilton during the four years they were teammates, eventually getting the better of the Brit to win an enthralling final race in 2016, clinching the German his first and only world title.

When asked about the differences for Hamilton this year, Rosberg was quick to point out that he has the full backing of the team, whereas last year, he only had half.

Rosberg said: "For Lewis it was also be a very different situation.

"Because last year, he only had the support of half the team behind him, whereas this year, he has the support of the whole team as he's trying to beat this other driver.

"So I'm sure it's very, very different."

