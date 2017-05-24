GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Formula 1

Nico Rosberg.

Nico Rosberg discusses Mercedes' backing for Lewis Hamilton

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Nico Rosberg makes a welcome return in Monaco for Formula One’s showpiece Grand Prix, and ahead of this weekend's action, he has explained why the French circuit is so special to him and why 32-year-old Lewis Hamilton is getting better support from Mercedes-AMG this season.

The 31-year-old was speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Monaco and believes that watching the Grand Prix for the first time since his surprise retirement from the sport last year will be “really very special”.

The German said: “In general, I’m feeling a total fulfilment in terms of my career having finished at the very, very top.

Article continues below

“For me personally, it was the best thing I could do.

“And now coming back to the Monaco Grand Prix with all those positive emotions is really going to be really very special.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

“And coming back now as a world champion to the race track where I have had the most success in my career and coming back to all the people that have supported me so much all these years.

“All the locals, because it's my hometown, it's for sure going to be incredible."

On the current F1 season, world champion Rosberg believes that it has been a fantastic advert for the sport, especially as Sebastian Vettel and Hamilton are locked together in an awesome battle for top spot of the constructors' championship, with Hamilton’s Mercedes currently six points ahead.

Spanish F1 Grand Prix

Rosberg was locked in a fierce rivalry with Hamilton during the four years they were teammates, eventually getting the better of the Brit to win an enthralling final race in 2016, clinching the German his first and only world title.

When asked about the differences for Hamilton this year, Rosberg was quick to point out that he has the full backing of the team, whereas last year, he only had half.

Rosberg said: "For Lewis it was also be a very different situation.

F1 Winter Testing In Barcelona - Day Three

"Because last year, he only had the support of half the team behind him, whereas this year, he has the support of the whole team as he's trying to beat this other driver.

"So I'm sure it's very, very different."

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Formula 1

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again