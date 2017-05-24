GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Manchester United loanee Guillermo Varela will miss DFB Pokal cup final for ridiculous reason

As you approach a big cup final, avoiding injury is, of course, a player's biggest priority. Some cannot avoid it such as Arsenal's Gabriel Paulista who damaged his medial knee ligaments in the 3-1 over Everton - he will now miss the FA Cup final.

Players dream of featuring in the biggest matches in world football, so protecting themselves you would think would be their highest priority.

Well, that may not be the case, particularly with Manchester United loanee Guillermo Varela, who's reason for absence in the DFB Pokal final is simply astounding.

The Uruguayan - who was set to feature against Borussia Dortmund for Eintracht Frankfurt - has been ruled out of Saturday's game with an infected tattoo.

Yes, you did read that correctly. The ink was being added to his forearm and after the fiasco it has caused, the 24-year-old has been suspended by the club.

Reportedly, the piece is not even completed yet and will require several more sessions; at this rate, Varela may never play again due to tattoo poisoning.

Frankfurt have confirmed that the right-back will never play for the club again - he was actually due to extend his loan - a deserved punishment for perhaps the most laughable injury of the season.

Fredi Bobic, former Germany international and a board representative for the Bundesliga said, per Independent: “With this action, Guillermo’s time at Frankfurt is over.”

However, it is not the most uncommon thing for footballers to injure themselves in slightly weird circumstances.

Just this season, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois was ruled out of the game against Manchester United because he injured himself playing basketball in a promotional shoot - the Blues lost the game 2-0.

Or, who could forget the famous case of Spain's Santiago Canizares on the eve of the 2002 World Cup?

The Valencia man was all set to be the country's number one in South Korea and Japan but dropped an aftershave bottle on his foot and severed a tendon in his toe. Iker Casillas would take his place and the rest is history.

Even Inter Milan's Ever Banega managed to break his ankle by running himself over with his own car in 2012.

Varela, you may have been foolish but you are certainly not alone.

