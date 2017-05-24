Chelsea must really fancy their chances of completing a brilliant domestic double by beating Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Antonio Conte’s side go into the final having won the Premier League at a canter, winning 30 of their 38 matches. They also finished 18 points clear of their London rivals, despite losing 3-0 to them early in the campaign.

To strengthen Chelsea’s case even more, the Gunners will be without centre-back Laurent Koscielny after he was sent off on the final day of the season for a rash tackle against Everton.

While Koscielny was being dismissed against the Toffees, Chelsea’s title party was in full swing as they thrashed Sunderland 5-1 on the final day of the season before picking up the Premier League trophy.

And, after the match, the stadium announcer revealed what had happened elsewhere over the tannoy.

He explained how Liverpool had qualified for Champions League football by finishing fourth. That news was met with a chorus of boos. But when he explained that meant Arsenal had missed out, the Stamford Bridge ground all cheered.

But the loudest cheer was saved for the news that Koscielny had been sent off and subsequently suspended for the cup final.

But it might not just be Koscielny that the Gunners will be without on Saturday.

Fellow defender Gabriel will also be ruled out after suffering a knee injury in the same match. Also, Shokdran Mustafi still hasn’t returned to training after suffering concussion during the game against Sunderland last week.

Elsewhere, Alexis Sanchez is also struggling for fitness with Arsene Wenger admitted he will have to go through some tests.

“He needs to go through some tests at the moment,” Wenger said.

“We’ll see how well he comes out of that.

“Knowing the player, knowing his commitment to the club, he’ll do everything to be fit for Saturday.”

