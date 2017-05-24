Following the horrific attack in Manchester on Monday night, F1 bosses plan to hold a minutes silence for the deceased at the Monaco GP.

F1 bosses want to hold the minutes silence before the Grand Prix begins and have told teams that drivers can carry logos of support on their cars.

Security measures are in place for the GP on Sunday, however, it is worth remembering that Monaco is just 25 miles away from the French city of Nice which suffered its own terror attack on Bastille Day last year.

Article continues below

The Principality also policed a Champions League match between AS Monaco and Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund earlier this year following a failed bomb attack on the Dortmund team bus.

Security organisers are remaining tight lipped about the security measures around the Grand Prix due to concerns that any information could compromise the arrangements.

Article continues below

You can almost certainly grantee, however, that whatever security arrangements are put in place for the GP, it will be extensive.

Global Director of Communications Formula 1 Norman Howell, has said that: “Security at all Grand Prix F1 events is the responsibility of the local promoter and the host country.”

32-year-old Brit Lewis Hamilton took to social media to express his devastation about the attacks on Monday night, posting: “Can't believe what's happening in this world. I am devastated. God please take care of these angels. My prayers are with all those lost and their loved ones. 💔💔💔 #PrayForManchester #Heartbroken”

Hamilton, who has won the world championship three times in his career, also posted three messages expressing his horror and sadness following the attack that has so far killed 22 people and left a further 59 injured.

The 32-year-old Mercedes-AMG driver said: “I feel super deflated. I can't believe the things that are happening around the world in Syria and in Manchester. It is terrible and I cannot believe it.

“We should be taking care of each other and it is time to spread love and lift one another up.

“I just don't understand these people's thinking. There is nothing they can win or accomplish. My prayers are with everyone in Manchester.”

Formula One’s managing director for Motorsport Ross Brawn was born near Manchester and is apparently a keen Manchester United fan.

Lewis Hamilton’s appearance to promote the latest edition of the Disney Franchise “Cars” has also been cancelled out of respect.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms