If you had the chance to join any stable in WWE, chances are you’d go along the lines of D-Generation X, the nWo or even The Shield.

They were rebellious, cool, different and entertained the fans in their own unique way.

THE SHIELD

The Shield is a group the fans still miss, despite Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose all going off on their own adventures with decorated singles careers which have featured WWE Championship wins.

However, one group you might not have wanted to join is 3MB – based on the level of success and importance - even if it would have been fun hanging out with the likes of Heath Slater, Drew McIntyre and Jinder Mahal.

Things weren’t always so simple for 3MB, as they never really achieved a great deal on the main roster which saw McIntyre and Mahal lose their jobs, before they returned where one made his way to NXT and the other defeated Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at Backlash on Sunday night.

The Maharaja recently caught up with Chris Jericho on his Talk is Jericho podcast, and revealed that he wasn’t going to be in 3MB as there were discussions of having The Lunatic Fringe and even Fandango take up the third spot instead.

3MB PLANS

According to PopCulture.com, Mahal said: “I came to TV, I can’t remember where we were.

“Right when I got to the building, I see Heath Slater. He’s like, ‘Man, I just had a meeting with Vince [McMahon]. I’m going to get my own band!’

“[Mahal asked], ‘Who’s going to be in it?’ He said, ‘I don’t know, man.’ Johnny Curtis wasn’t Fandango at the time and he was coming to TV. Surprisingly enough, Dean Ambrose was coming to TV. [Slater said]. ‘Well, maybe Ambrose,’ now knowing that [he was going to The Shield].

“They had other plans for him, and I jokingly said, ‘Watch, I’ll be in the band.’ Completely joking! So, Drew McIntyre is my best friend. He’s like my brother, so I was hanging around Drew ringside and one of the writers called him over, Kevin Eck.

“Kevin Eck calls Drew over and I just stumble down the hall, ‘Oh, I’m going to go to catering.’ I come in the hallway and I see Scotty, Scott Armstrong, 'Oh, Scotty, the card's out. What do I got?' And I think it was Heath Slater versus Brodus Clay with Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, and Rhyno."

He also revealed that 3MB was set to be a legitimate stable in the WWE with a push, but McMahon reportedly only had plans for one three-man team which saw Mahal join 3MB and we all know how that group ended its course.

Still, imagine Ambrose as part of 3MB – that would’ve been weird.

