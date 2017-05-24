GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

Football

-.

John Terry responds to criticism following his Chelsea farewell against Sunderland

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Chelsea may have lifted the Premier League trophy on the last day of the season after beating Sunderland 5-1 but the scenes of joy were certainly not the biggest talking point of the day.

Club captain John Terry played his last ever league match for the Blues and in rather controversial circumstances, the 35-year-old was substituted in the 26th minute, the same number on his shirt - he received a guard of honour on the pitch.

Fans and pundits laid into the former England international after the stunt with reports that David Moyes even asked his Sunderland players to put the ball out in the required minute.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was pretty cringe-worthy, however, it was the perfect platform for a tearful Terry to leave the pitch to the rapturous applause a player of his ilk deserves.

Now, for the first time, the Chelsea man has spoken out about the ordeal and simply says that he is not bothered about the masses of criticism being directed his way.

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Terry told SunSport: “I couldn’t care less, I promise you. I couldn’t care.

“All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans.

“Me and them have an unbelievable rapport and have had for 22 years and no-one, whatever you write or someone says or someone’s opinion, can ever get in the way of that.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

“So if that’s the way I wanted to go out, that’s the way I go out.

“You know what, because I’ve been 22 years here, won so many trophies, if I wanted to play one minute and come off I would have done.

“I wanted to play 26 minutes and come off because it's the shirt number.

Chelsea v Sunderland - Premier League

“The supporters, as long as they are happy, I am over the moon with the reception I got.

"I promise you I couldn’t care a less.”

Terry admitted he was physically drained after the send off as he lifted yet another Premier League title to add to his wealthy collection of trophies.

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-SUNDERLAND

The inspirational captain appears to have bowed out at the right time with his performances when called upon this season leaving much to be desired.

Saturday's cup final will be the last time we see Terry in the famous blue shirt and although he is unlikely to feature, he could be adding yet more silverware.

Arsenal v Chelsea - The Emirates FA Cup Final

However, if Antonio Conte's side have a healthy lead with only a few minutes to go, expect the Englishman to be brought on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
Eden Hazard
Gary Cahill
Football

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again