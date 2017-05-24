Chelsea may have lifted the Premier League trophy on the last day of the season after beating Sunderland 5-1 but the scenes of joy were certainly not the biggest talking point of the day.

Club captain John Terry played his last ever league match for the Blues and in rather controversial circumstances, the 35-year-old was substituted in the 26th minute, the same number on his shirt - he received a guard of honour on the pitch.

Fans and pundits laid into the former England international after the stunt with reports that David Moyes even asked his Sunderland players to put the ball out in the required minute.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was pretty cringe-worthy, however, it was the perfect platform for a tearful Terry to leave the pitch to the rapturous applause a player of his ilk deserves.

Now, for the first time, the Chelsea man has spoken out about the ordeal and simply says that he is not bothered about the masses of criticism being directed his way.

Article continues below

Terry told SunSport: “I couldn’t care less, I promise you. I couldn’t care.

“All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans.

“Me and them have an unbelievable rapport and have had for 22 years and no-one, whatever you write or someone says or someone’s opinion, can ever get in the way of that.

“So if that’s the way I wanted to go out, that’s the way I go out.

“You know what, because I’ve been 22 years here, won so many trophies, if I wanted to play one minute and come off I would have done.

“I wanted to play 26 minutes and come off because it's the shirt number.

“The supporters, as long as they are happy, I am over the moon with the reception I got.

"I promise you I couldn’t care a less.”

Terry admitted he was physically drained after the send off as he lifted yet another Premier League title to add to his wealthy collection of trophies.

The inspirational captain appears to have bowed out at the right time with his performances when called upon this season leaving much to be desired.

Saturday's cup final will be the last time we see Terry in the famous blue shirt and although he is unlikely to feature, he could be adding yet more silverware.

However, if Antonio Conte's side have a healthy lead with only a few minutes to go, expect the Englishman to be brought on.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms