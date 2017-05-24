GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon's emotional reaction when Stone Cold quit WWE back in '02

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Stone Cold Steve Austin initially left the WWE back in 2002 due to disagreements with the company's creative team over the booking of his character.

The Texas Rattlesnake was booked to put over Brock Lesnar during their feud, which was something he didn't like as it made him look weak and didn't give The Beast a proper win to propel and solidify him in the main event spotlight.

So Austin, in all meanings of the phrase, took his ball and went home, much to the disappointment of WWE fans, and likely anger of the company's owner, Vince McMahon.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Speaking on The Steve Austin Show, Vince's son and SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon revealed the feelings and emotions of his father around the time which Austin announced unexpectedly he would leaving the WWE, saying he was devastated.

He said, according to Wrestling Inc: "[Austin was] the guy that was drawing the houses and everything was built around [Austin]. So when you have that much equity at stake and you have your number one player in there and that's the one who draws money all of a sudden say, 'I'm out,' well, it's very devastating, obviously, to everyone else underneath and everyone felt it, just like, 'wow', so [Austin] specifically, you let a lot of people down."

Article continues below

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

McMahon continued: "Vince was hurt professionally and personally because you guys had been building a good relationship. If you guys did have a disagreement, you'd settle it quickly and talk about it. But at the end of the day when it got down to 'alright, this is the vision we're going with when I said we'd paint the room blue, well, you didn't want to paint the room blue at that time, so you took your paint and went somewhere else.'

"So that was a big blow personally as well because, again, it's the machine and we all put effort into building 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, and the company, and everything else around it. And when that cog leaves, it's like, 'oh wow! Jeez, that didn't feel good!' It didn't make any of us feel good. [Austin] let us down, man."

Austin would return to the company in early 2003, before retiring from wrestling later that year the night after he had his last match at WrestleMania XIX against The Rock. He ultimately had to retire due to medical reasons.

Wendy's Brings #bbq4Merica With Actors Alfonso Ribeiro And Ralph Macchio, And Pro Wrestling Hall Of Famer Steve Austin

The Texas Rattlesnake has since stated that he did not handle the situation with the creative team over his feud with Lesnar very well and it is something he wishes he could redo.

He said on his on show back in October 2015, via Wrestling Inc: "I handled it in the worst way I could by saying that's when I effectively quit and I was gone for six or eight months or whatever it was. But, hell, it was basically career suicide for almost anybody! I lost a lot of money. The company lost a lot of money. It was just a bad part of my life that I handled in a horrible fashion."

Austin added: "I blew that one and it was on me."

How different would WWE be if Stone Cold had stayed and played out his feud with Brock Lesnar in 2002? Have YOUR say in the comments section below and the third episode of GiveMeSport’s WWE podcast is here! Check it out via this link. https://soundcloud.com/user-818579649/gms-wwe-podcast-all-the-fallout-from-wwe-payback

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms

Topics:
WWE
Stone Cold Steve Austin
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

Trending Stories

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Bears QB Mike Glennon makes bold proclamation heading into 2017 campaign

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

Gronk can now become highest-paid NFL tight end if he meets a few incentives

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

SEE: WWE makes embarrassing mistake during Seth Rollins’ entrance on RAW

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

WATCH: Insane table spot during the main event of 205 Live

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Edgar Davids names the two Man United players that could 'destroy' Ajax

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Odell Beckham Jr. signs richest shoe deal in NFL history — big plans ahead

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Surprising name is in the mix to start at quarterback for Browns in 2017

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Huge development in battle between Matt Hardy and Impact wrestling

Article Comments

Read more

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again

Like our GiveMeSport - WWE Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to G+, don't ask me again