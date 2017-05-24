Post-game media interviews are largely an exercise inmonotony, but they can get interesting in the NBA playoffs.

There's something about a long series and the emotions of players and coaches just after a tough game that sometimes can capture some compelling moments.

Sometimes it can be combative toward the questioner or toward the opponent, or can produce some emotional moments like those centered around Isaiah Thomas of the Boston Celtics when talking about the death of his sister.

But if you're an NBA player looking for an easy way to get the media to get upset with you, just skip your media interviews after the game.

It's a tried and true method.

However then, why did JR Smith of the Cleveland Cavaliers get a free pass for ditching out on his media responsibilities after Tuesday's 112-99 Game 4 win against the Boston Celtics?

Because he had a really, really good reason.

Smith scored 5 points and had 3 assists in 25 minutes in the game but left right away, or "sprinted" right away, according to Kyrie Irving.

Tony Zarrella of Cle 19 News reported on Irving telling reporters that "Swish left. Sprinted home to see his daughter."

Dakota Smith was born 5 months premature in January.

On Tuesday, Smith was able to walk out of Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, pushing Dakota out of there in a stroller.

Dakota weighed 1 pound at birth but now is reportedly weighing 7 pounds, 5 ounces, according to a report from ESPN.com.

Smith has documented her growth on Instagram, including the first time he was able to hold her and also her first bottle in April.

JR was out with a thumb injury when Dakota was born but returned to the court for the Cavaliers on March 9.

In the 20 regular season games since his return, Smith has averaged 8.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists, shooting 35.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3-point range. In the playoffs this year, he's only averaging 6.7 points per game and has been in double-digits scoring in two of the 12 Cleveland playoff games during the team's 11-1 run through the postseason.

Now that things are a little more settled with his daughter's health, you might notice an uptick in Smith's production going forward.

The Cavaliers will likely need all hands on deck against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals as big contributions from role players like Smith could turn the tide in a series where Golden State will definitely have the upper hand.

Either way, Smith will have a special girl waiting for him at home after the games.