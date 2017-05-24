Manchester United have one final shot at qualifying for the Champions League next season.
Having finished in a disappointing sixth in the Premier League, Jose Mourinho's men must win Wednesday night's Europa League final with Ajax - or else.
Failure to win would see United remain in Europe's second-tier competition for next season, alongside Arsenal and Everton.
Team selection will be vital in Stockholm. Mourinho is set to recall a number of big-name players who missed out against Crystal Palace on Sunday.
Among those are Marcus Rashford, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia.
Win the Europa League and Mourinho's first season in charge at United will somewhat be regarded as a success, having already won the EFL Cup.
However, there was once a time when the Red Devils were competing for both the Premier League and Champions League.
The 2007/08 season will live long in the memory for United fans for that very reason, after beating Chelsea in the Champions League final to secure a historic double.
So what's changed since then? Nine years on and United are relishing the chance to win the Europa League - something Sir Alex Ferguson wouldn't have settled for.
One big difference is the quality of the two squads.
While United's starting line-up for the 07/08 Champions League final was incredible, their possible XI for the Europa League final is filled with quality but nowhere near as good. Let's compare.
2016/17 Europa League final possible XI
GK - Sergio Romero
RB - Antonio Valencia
CB - Phil Jones
CB - Daley Blind
LB - Matteo Darmian
CM - Marouane Fellaini/Michael Carrick
CM - Ander Herrera
CM - Paul Pogba
RW - Jesse Lingard
ST - Marcus Rashford
LW - Henrikh Mkhitaryan
2007/08 Champions League final XI
GK - Edwin van der Sar
RB - Wes Brown
CB - Rio Ferdinand
CB - Nemanja Vidic
LB - Patrice Evra
RM - Owen Hargreaves
CM - Paul Scholes
CM - Michael Carrick
LM - Cristiano Ronaldo
ST - Carlos Tevez
ST - Wayne Rooney
Safe to say United's Champions League winning side from nine years ago would crush the reported 11 set to face Ajax in the Europa League final.
Having David de Gea and Zlatan Ibrahimovic would make a difference, of course, but it's hard to see past a team containing Cristiano Ronaldo, a younger Wayne Rooney, Carlos Tevez and Paul Scholes.
And that's without mentioning United's world-class defence, featuring the solid centre-back partnership of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic.
Mourinho's crop of players wouldn't stand a chance.
