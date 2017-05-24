One of the main reasons fans wanted Matt Hardy back in WWE was because of the massive following his Broken gimmick had gained as it was probably the only reason fans tuned into Impact Wrestling on a weekly basis.

Little did fans know that the owners would make it uber-difficult, and we’re yet to see the full-blown Broken gimmick in WWE, even though we’re seeing the mannerisms on television.

BROKEN UNIVERSE

The biggest breakthrough came when it was revealed that the company was in discussions with Anthem Sports to purchase the gimmick in one lump sum, rather than paying royalties over merchandise and other marketing purposes.

However, it’s obvious on social media that the situation has turned ugly with plenty of accusations being thrown around over who is in the wrong, and who actually owns the rights to the gimmick.

This week, Impact Wrestling president Ed Nordholm took things one step further when he released some legal documents which featured some of Matt’s contract information.

You can click here to read his statement and a reported e-mail exchange between Nordholm and somebody from WWE which claims the organisation isn’t interested in purchasing the gimmick.

A new update from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, however, suggests otherwise.

It’s obvious that if WWE took this to court, they’d blow them away and win the case as well as the gimmick – and that brings a whole lot of media attention their way but it’s perhaps something they want to avoid for obvious reasons.

INTEREST

Meltzer noted that despite Nordholm’s claims, WWE is still interested in the Broken gimmick as they wouldn’t allow him to do any of his mannerisms otherwise, whether it’s verbal or with hand gestures.

However, the only reason WWE is refusing to get involved in this saga is because WWE doesn’t want to set the precedent of buying a gimmick or idea from somebody else, least of all someone many have considered their biggest rivals for quite some time.

Now, it seems as if Matt is on his own in a bid to win this case so WWE can use it and the only way this will probably be settled if it gets to court, and it didn’t sound like Matt was too pleased with the documents Nordholm shared on social media either.

While it’s disappointing that this could stretch out for even longer, good things come to those who wait.

What do you make of WWE's refusal to jump in and help Matt Hardy?

