Following the events of this week's show, SmackDown Live has already got the ball rolling towards their next pay-per-view event, Money in the Bank.

Three matches have so far been announced for the event. Naomi will defend her SmackDown Women's championship against a yet to be confirmed opponent, Jinder Mahal will have his first WWE title defense against Randy Orton, and of course, there's the traditional Money in the Bank ladder match as well.

Six superstars have been named for the Money in the Bank ladder match, all who have a shot of winning and earning themselves a WWE championship match contract, giving them an opportunity to have a match for the title, anywhere, anytime.

The six participants for the match are AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, Baron Corbin, and Dolph Ziggler.

However, according to a certain report, there is already an early favorite to climb the ladder and retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase to earn themselves a title opportunity.

Cageside Seats has reported: "Shinsuke Nakamura is the early favorite to win the men's Money in the Bank ladder match."

This is huge considering Nakamura only made his debut on the main roster the night after WrestleMania last month and has only just had his first match as a member of the SmackDown Live roster last weekend in a winning effort against Ziggler at Backlash. It shows how highly WWE officials think of him and puts emphasis on why they signed him in the first place.

As for when The King of Strong Style could cash in his championship opportunity if he does win, the likelihood could be before WrestleMania 34 next year in order to set up his presumed storyline with another former New Japan Pro Wrestling star, AJ Styles.

It is widely expected that The Phenomenal One will be involved in the main event picture in late 2017 and entering 2018, so this could provide WWE with the right opportunity for Nakamura to cash in his Money in the Bank opportunity and kick off their feud entering WrestleMania season.

Would you like to see Shinsuke Nakamura win Money in the Bank?

