Australia had the chance to show the footballing world how their domestic game has improved when Sydney took on Liverpool in a friendly at the ANZ Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp’s side travelled Down Under as part of their 125th-year anniversary celebrations with the German naming a strong squad as well as four club legends - Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman.

And the Reds ran out comfortable 3-0 winners with three first-half goals from Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno - no, seriously - and Roberto Firmino.

The ANZ Stadium was full of almost 75,000 supporters - the majority of which were wearing the red of Liverpool as they got a rare glimpse of their heroes.

But Australian football just isn’t familiar with hosting these kind of football matches.

That much could be seen on the TV coverage and channel ABC2.

They did a live broadcast from the stadium with the presenter wearing a Sydney FC shirt. But it’s clear he doesn’t know the first thing about football.

The broadcast was done at half-time in front of a bunch of fans in the stadium.

The presenter explains how it’s been a game of “possession” so far, failing to mention that Liverpool were 3-0 up.

He then asks one confused fan what his “favourite kind of possession” is, leaving him speechless.

The presenter then interrupts him and proclaims that he’s “been possessed by the spirit of football.”

He then asks one young fan “who would win in a game of UFC: Liverpool FC or Sydney FC?”

Before the poor boy could finish his answer, the presenter cuts him off once again to claim “we all love Sydney FC.”

He then goes on to claim that it didn’t matter who won between Sydney and Liverpool, the real winner was football. He then proceeds to take off his Sydney shirt to reveal an American football shirt - despite the protests from the presenters in the studio.

“We did it again. I ruined everyone’s life,” he goes on to say.

No, you didn’t ruin our life, you brought us joy and laughter.

Watch: Australian TV is hilarious

Take a look:

After the game, Klopp explained how he was delighted with the performance of his players - especially after they originally weren’t too keen on the friendly.

“The response I got from the players was much better than when I told them we had the game a few weeks ago!" he said.

“Because I’m the boss they weren’t too critical at that time but I could see in their eyes that they would have done different things.

“We had no idea how it was going to go. I’ve never done it before - fly for 24 hours, get to the hotel and then go on a coach to the stadium. It was the most intense away football trip I’ve ever had.

“It was so strange to what we usually do but we still performed. My players obviously enjoyed the game. They were concentrated and focused.

“I didn’t say a lot before the game apart from be cool and show that we love football. The boys showed both and looked really well. Our goals were brilliant - really difficult to defend.”

