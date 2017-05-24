In recent years, social media platform Twitter has changed the way Premier League football is delivered.

Now, fans have access to up to date news with one swipe, they can get live match updates and can interact with others to analyse proceedings.

Naturally, some moments in a Premier League season will receive more Twitter traffic than most and out of the 142 million tweets related to the division this campaign, the most popular has been revealed.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article:http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

It was a moment that, at the time, didn't feel as important but according to the Daily Mail, Zlatan Ibrahimovic's derby goal against Manchester City was the winner with 32,000 mentions.

The strike from the Swedish forward brought Manchester United back into the game after they trailed Pep Guardiola's side 2-0 - with goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Kelechi Iheanacho - however, the Red Devils would not find an equaliser.

Article continues below

Claudio Bravo was also guilty of making a horrendous error in the build-up, perhaps a major reason why it was tweeted so much.



Here's the top ten:

1. Zlatan's goal against Manchester City (32,000)

2. N'Golo Kante's goal to make it 4-0 against United (31,000)

3. Paul Pogba's first United goal (30,000)

4. Sadio Mane's goal against Arsenal on the opening day (28,000)

5. Chelsea's title-winning victory (25,000)

6. Philippe Coutinho's second goal against Arsenal (25,000)

7. Coutinho's sensational free-kick against Arsenal (24,000)

8. James Milner's penalty away at United (23,000)

9. Eden Hazard puts Chelsea 2-0 up against Arsenal (23,000)

10. Theo Walcott's goal against Chelsea (22,000)

In second place was Kante's goal to make it 4-0 to Chelsea against United, with Pogba's first goal for the club against Leicester in third - obviously, Twitter loves to talk about Jose Mourinho's side.

Mane's solo strike on the opening day against Arsenal makes its way into fourth with Chelsea's title-winning victory against West Brom in fifth with 25,000 mentions.

Clearly, the Twitter masses are big fans of goals with the rest of the top ten made up solely of memorable strikes from the season.

Both of Coutinho's goals on the opening day against Arsenal, Milner's penalty at Old Trafford, Hazard's wonder-goal against the Gunners and Walcott's strike against Chelsea make the cut.

The research also reveals the most tweeted about starting 11 from the 2016/17 season.

The likes of Ibrahimovic, Kante, Harry Kane, Coutinho and Pogba predictably feature but there were some surprising inclusions.

Wayne Rooney and Shkodran Mustafi both feature in the lineup, although, the duo's mentions were probably not all positive - particularly the former.

Rooney may have the most Twitter followers of all Premier League players (14.6m) but the United captain has endured a torrid season, coming under constant criticism.

Thankfully, the Englishman's poor displays were not discussed as much as his teammate's derby strike - silver lining that.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms