There were mixed emotions a few weeks ago when one super fight was created, while it probably put the other in jeopardy.

Saul Alvarez called Gennady Golovkin out to the ring after he disposed of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in relatively easy fashion, before it was shortly announced that the bitter middleweight rivals will finally get it on in September.

SUPER FIGHTS

However, UFC president Dana White had his say on the mega announcement and while fans were excited that this fight was finally put together, he revealed that he had just lost the date for the potential Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor super fight.

SIGN UP NOW

Want to become a GMS writer? Sign up now and submit a 250-word test article: http://gms.to/haveyoursay4

Article continues below

Granted, fans will only believe it when they see it and you’d be forgiven for thinking that it was an excuse to further advance the talks and keep the fans interested after an interesting week regarding negotiations.

The Irishman has reportedly signed a contract, the 49-0 American is 90% sure that he’ll be his next opponent yet there’s no confirmation.

Article continues below

If something is to develop, it won’t be happening in September as Canelo and the Kazakh knockout artist simply won’t budge from that date.

However, according to Boxing News, Money has claimed that he gave Canelo his blessing to fight in September, a month he claims is his.

MAYWEATHER'S MONTHS

He said: “I gave Canelo my date the other day.

“September and May, because I’m Mayweather. Those are my months. May has to be my month because I’m Mayweather.

“May and September were always my months.”

Fans of Mayweather know that he’s always fought in those months and allowing Canelo to use that date probably doesn’t bode well for a potential fight against the Notorious as he doesn’t usually budge for anyone.

However, he did offer fans slight hope as he maintained that it could still happen in 2017, but if not then by his logic it could happen in May 2018 and you can be sure the UFC wouldn’t be too happy about their lightweight division being held up by their champion.

He added: “Maybe even this year, I don’t know yet. I’ll have to talk to my team.”

Mayweather will certainly be an avid watcher of the fight in September, as he’s predicted that Canelo – a man he’s already beaten – will defeat Triple G when they fight.

However, he was in the headlines earlier this week where he told Fight Hype that even at 40-years-old, he’d school Golovkin in what he considers to be an easy fight.

What do you make of Floyd Mayweather giving up his September date to Canelo Alvarez? Have YOUR say in the comments section below.

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms