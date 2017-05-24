GiveMeSport is owned by Breaking Data Corp. (TSX.V: $BKD.V) (OTC : $BKDCD) Learn more about their Artificial Intelligence Technology and Sports Apps - http://www.breakingdatacorp.com/

WWE

Braun Strowman.

Possible WWE return date for Braun Strowman

Football News
24/7

Monday Night RAW is currently without a big presence on their show as Braun Strowman is out injured. 

Over the past year since separating himself from The Wyatt Family, The Monster Among Men has become a main event superstar on RAW, putting a worthy case forward for being the next Universal champion.

That was the direction WWE was going in as well, as they were booking Strowman to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal title at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view before he unfortunately required elbow surgery.

Strowman had surgery on May 11 and has since been ruled out by WWE for six months, meaning he would miss SummerSlam and not return until November, but this isn't the case at all.

According to Cageside Seats: "Braun Strowman's return is expected for mid-July."

This would put him on track to still having a match at SummerSlam at the end of August, potentially against The Beast Incarnate for the Universal championship as first originally planned, which is something WWE fans will be glad about.

This is also in line with what Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter has said previously, that his elbow injury is actually only minor, and therefore he will require only two months off, not six. WWE added the extra four months on in order to make him a surprise return when he is cleared to come back.

Throughout the last 12 months, The Monster Among Men has taken huge strides in the WWE and is quickly establishing himself as a main event performer. His feud with Roman Reigns has been something fans have got behind, and the high-status storyline has helped him improve in the ring as well as on the mic.

p1bgtmg76jlms1oa71bp11sor1k2lb.jpg

A return in mid-July would see Strowman return a week or two after the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, which would provide WWE with the perfect amount of time for them to book him to face Lesnar for the Universal championship at SummerSlam.

Strowman has already challenged the Universal champion to a future title match on the April 3 episode of RAW, so it will be interesting to see if any reference to this is later on down the line as we come closer to WWE's second biggest show of the year.

Topics:
WWE
Braun Strowman
Roman Reigns
Vince McMahon
Wrestlemania

