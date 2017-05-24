To say that Harry Kane finished the season strongly would be an understatement.

The striker scored seven goals in his final two Premier League matches to take his tally to 29 league goals for the campaign, claiming the Golden Boot by beating Romelu Lukaku by four strikes.

His four strikes against Leicester last Thursday during Spurs’ 6-1 victory was followed up by a hat-trick on Sunday as his side demolished Hull City 7-1.

Article continues below

It meant Kane won his second consecutive Golden Boot as he continues to dispel the myth of a ‘one-season wonder.’

But Kane’s incredible week didn’t impress everyone. That’s because EA Sports revealed their Team of the Gameweek 36 and left Kane out altogether.

Article continues below

Instead, Premier League starts like Paul Pogba, Georginio Wijnaldum and Sergio Aguero received upgraded cards.

And Kane wasn’t going to accept that lying down.

He replied to their official tweet with his complaints.

“Im guessing 7 goals in 2 games wasn’t good enough then,” he said.

While he does have a very valid point, EA Sports had an answer for him.

They replied back with the image of his 94-rated card saying: “29 in 30 gets you one of these though.”

That seemed to please Kane who tweeted back: “All is forgiven.”

While Spurs may have been delighted to finish their season strongly thanks to Kane’s goals, they must realise they have an almighty fight on their hands to keep hold of him this summer.

That’s a view shared by former manager Glenn Hoddle, who believes Kane deserves to be named as the league's Player of the Season and could be tempted to leave for a top European side in the coming months.

“His attitude, movement and finishing have been world class,” Hoddle wrote about Kane in The Daily Mail.

“Eden Hazard is a beautiful creator and would be on my list, while N'Golo Kante has had a wonderful season but he's a destroyer.

“Creating chances or scoring them is the hardest thing. Kane's done that for three straight seasons. Tottenham's challenge now is to keep him.”

Do YOU want to write for GiveMeSport? Get started today by signing-up and submitting an article HERE: http://gms.to/writeforgms